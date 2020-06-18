Regulatory News:

Mercialys (Paris:MERY) is announcing a groundbreaking partnership with OneStock to optimize the shipping of e-commerce packages from points of sale in its centers, further strengthening their omnichannel dimension. This partnership is in line with the Company's strategic transformation plan and delivers a new response to the changes in the way that its end customers consume. This service will be gradually extended to cover all the centers.

Following the test phase carried out in the Angers shopping center at the end of 2019, Mercialys is announcing a groundbreaking partnership with OneStock, the European market leader for order management systems. OneStock provides retailers with a virtual unification solution for their storage points. Its software offers, among other things, ship from store capabilities for products that may be out of stock on e-commerce sites. In addition to increasing conversion rates, this makes it possible to reduce the logistics times and costs involved. OneStock ensures a unified buying experience for end customers and provides a concrete response to the challenge of last-mile logistics for retailers.

Mercialys has made available secure premises in the shopping center, making it possible to centralize the storage of packages for retailers using the OneStock service. Mercialys has also set up a daily collection of packages from retailers, as well as a single collection by the transport provider for all shipments from the centralization facility.

By simplifying the logistics involved with orders, Mercialys and OneStock are offering a significant improvement in their costs, turnaround times and carbon footprint for both retailers and transport firms.

With this new service, which will be gradually ramped up to cover the entire portfolio, Mercialys' centers are positioned more than ever at the forefront of innovation as an operator within the last-mile supply chain. Building on the major advances made with other strategic initiatives (e.g. digital platform for delivery from sites and opening of coworking spaces), the Company is once again confirming its ability to transform its model in line with the challenges and stakes in the retail property sector.

This press release is available on www.mercialys.com

About Mercialys

Mercialys is one of France's leading real estate companies, focused exclusively on shopping centers and high-street retail assets. At December 31, 2019, Mercialys had a portfolio of 2,144 leases, representing a rental value of Euro 180.6 million on an annualized basis. At December 31, 2019, it owned properties with an estimated value of Euro 3.6 billion (including transfer taxes). Mercialys has had "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status since November 1, 2005 and has been listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (ticker: MERY) since its initial public offering on October 12, 2005. At December 31, 2019, there were 92,049,169 shares outstanding.

About OneStock

Based in France, the UK and five other countries, OneStock has established itself as the market leader for order management systems (OMS) in Europe. It offers an omnichannel agile stock unification software suite for retailers who want to optimize their order management and coordination and boost their sales. OneStock won the Paris Retail Awards and Drapers Awards in 2017, and the Fevad Start Me Up Award (year's best startup) in 2018, and was chosen to be part of acceleration programs such as Lafayette Plug and Play and LVMH's La Maison des Startups in 2019. OneStock, which achieved 110% revenue growth in 2019, has already been adopted by leading international retailers, including LVMH, INTERSPORT, Sergent Major, Du Pareil Au Même, Camaïeu, Truffaut, Jules, Brice, Ollygan, RougeGorge Lingerie, Kaporal, Serge Blanco, Orchestra, Pimkie, Sport 2000 or Ted Baker, WHSmith, Monsoon Accessorize, Phase Eight, Jigsaw and Radley London in the UK. OneStock's OMS capabilities are also effectively aligned with the challenges facing the luxury goods sector and are already being used by the LVMH Group, its first client from this sector in France and the US.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements regarding future events, trends, projects or targets. These forward-looking statements are subject to identified and unidentified risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Please refer to Mercialys' Universal Registration Document available at www.mercialys.com for the year ended December 31, 2019 for more details regarding certain factors, risks and uncertainties that could affect Mercialys' business. Mercialys makes no undertaking in any form to publish updates or adjustments to these forward-looking statements, nor to report new information, new future events or any other circumstances that might cause these statements to be revised.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005715/en/

Contacts:

Analysts investors media contact:

Alexandre Leroy

Tel: +33(0)1 53 65 24 39

Email: aleroy@mercialys.com