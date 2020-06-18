Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE: Big Pharma und diese Pilz-Firma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0Q4KV ISIN: US8342EP1070 Ticker-Symbol: RJO 
Stuttgart
18.06.20
18:17 Uhr
0,262 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOLITARIO ZINC CORP 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2020 | 19:08
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Solitario Zinc Corp.: Voting Results of Solitario Annual Meeting Held June 17, 2020

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / On June 17, 2020, Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario")(NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders at which holders of 39,364,700 shares of common stock or 67.72% of the total outstanding shares eligible to vote as of the record date were present in person or by proxy. The three matters identified below were submitted to a vote of the shareholders. Each proposal is more fully described in Solitario's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission dated April 28, 2020.

1. Election of Directors. Six directors were elected to serve until the next Annual Meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected and qualified, with each director receiving the votes (and percentage of shares voting, excluding broker non-votes) below:

Shares voted

Name

For (%)

Against

Withheld

Broker Non-Votes

Brian Labadie

21,975,502(91.44)

1,388,722

667,592

15,332,884

John Labate

21,965,841(91.40)

1,354,690

701,285

15,332,884

James Hesketh

22,411,532(93.26)

1,487,813

132.471

15,332,884

Christopher E. Herald

23,832,649(99.17)

123,287

75,880

15,332,884

Gil Atzmon

22,474,688(93.52)

254,585

1,302,543

15,332,884

Joshua D. Crumb

21,255,518(88.45)

1,470,689

1,305,609

15,332,884

2. Advisory Vote on Executive Compensation. The shareholders approved the compensation of Solitario's named executive officers with 22,392,914 shares voting for (93.18% of shares voting), 1,638,902 shares voting against, and 15,332,884 broker non-votes.

"RESOLVED THAT: Solitario shareholders approve the compensation of Solitario's named executive officers, as disclosed in the Company's proxy statement, dated April 28, 2020, pursuant to the compensation disclosure rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission set forth in Item 402 of Regulation S-K, including, but not limited to, the Compensation Discussion and Analysis, the compensation tables, and any related material disclosed in the proxy statement for the 2020 annual meeting."

3. Appointment of Auditors. The appointment of Plante Moran PLLC as Solitario's auditors for fiscal year 2020 was ratified with 37,546,581 shares voting for (95.38% of shares voting), 610,498 shares voting against, 1,207,621 shares voting to abstain, and no broker non-votes.

About Solitario

Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Solitario also holds a 9.9% equity interest in Vendetta Mining. Solitario's Management and Directors hold approximately 9.3% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$8.2 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Valerie Kimball
Director - Investor Relations
720-933-1150
(800) 229-6827

Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594396/Voting-Results-of-Solitario-Annual-Meeting-Held-June-17-2020

SOLITARIO ZINC-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.