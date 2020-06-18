Everest Re Group, Ltd. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results on August 5, 2020 after the NYSE market close.

At that time, Everest's earnings release and financial supplement will be made available at www.everestre.com/Investors.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2020. The call can be accessed via a live, listen only webcast at www.everestre.com/Investors where a replay of the call will also be available.

