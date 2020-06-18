Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE: Big Pharma und diese Pilz-Firma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PTNF ISIN: US88875G1013 Ticker-Symbol: RTRA 
Frankfurt
18.06.20
08:01 Uhr
5,001 Euro
-0,152
-2,95 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES PLC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,3365,54320:22
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2020 | 19:53
113 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc: Tiziana Life Sciences PLC Directorate Change

LONDON and NEW YORK, June 18, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (NASDAQ: TLSA / AIM: TILS) ("Tiziana" or the "Company"), the U.S. and U.K. biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology, announces Gregor MacRae is standing down as a director of the Company with immediate effect.

Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman of Tiziana, said "I thank Gregor for his contribution to the Board and the Company and wish him well in his other interests. We are currently in the process of recruiting a new, seasoned non-executive director with extensive NASDAQ audit committee experience and hope to make a formal announcement shortly".

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

Contacts:

For further enquiries:

United Kingdom:
Tiziana Life Sciences plc
Gabriele Cerrone, Chairman and founder 		+44 (0)20 7493 2379
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP (Nominated adviser)
Liam Murray / Jo Turner
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Optiva Securities Limited (Broker)
Robert Emmet		+ 44 (0)20 3981 4173

United States:
Investors -
CORE IR
(516) 222-2560
ir@coreir.com
Media
Jules Abraham
CORE IR
(917) 885-7378
julesa@coreir.com

For more information go to http://www.tizianalifesciences.com

TIZIANA LIFE SCIENCES-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.