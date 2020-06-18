French Cryptoasset Platform Tozex Introduces Anti-crisis Business Solution to Enter the Token-based Economy

PARIS, June 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tozex-the France-based cryptoasset platform for issuing, financing, and trading-has introduced the Believers Reward Offering (BRO). The BRO is the first sustainable alternative to ICOs and STOs to help SMEs overcome tough economic times and open new financing possibilities.

The BRO is a brand new crowdlending investment system that allows businesses to finance their development by borrowing crypto assets (stablecoins) from investors around the world. Different from its predecessors, the BRO is the first crowdlending protocol created on the blockchain that utilizes smart contract capabilities and supports stablecoins.

Tozex's co-founders, crypto and blockchain experts Remy André Ozcan and Christophe André Ozcan, emphasize the importance of a new fundraising mechanism. According to them, the BRO is a fundraising method that will come in handy today, when the market is struggling to survive one of the most severe economic crises of the 21st century. In comparison to the more risky ICO (which flourished during the 2017 cryptocurrency boom when people were willing to take risks), the BRO implements a 100% transparent crowdlending system that guarantees the execution of the agreement between the investor and the borrower. That's quite a solution today when everyone is thinking twice.

The BRO is not only a more secure and transparent version of ITO but also a mechanism that lets non-crypto businesses tokenize their assets and find a new and prospective way of funding.

"We expect that ITO will get out of its historic cradle as a fundraising method dedicated to blockchain startups only. Considering its characteristics (quick start, massive funds, no capital dilution, liquidity), this new powerful way to raise funds cannot be limited to startups in the future," says Remy André Ozcan, co-founder of Tozex and president of the French Federation of Blockchain Professionals (FFPB).

Tozex's BRO allows users to sharply decrease the pump-and-dump phenomenon, limit volatility, and foster growth by providing equal treatment of all contributors-a feature that we couldn't even dream of before and the absence of which consequently made many market players unfriendly towards the new technologies. At the same time, the Tozex platform allows users to choose any fundraising mechanism they prefer. BRO, ICO, and STO will be available after the Tozex BRO campaign, which officially starts on June 22, 2020, and is now going through its pre-investment stage.

More information available on Tozex's website.