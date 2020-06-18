JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Suspension of NAV announcements
JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED
(a closed-end collective investment scheme incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)
LEI: 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44
Suspension of NAV announcements
18 June 2020
JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, today announces that, in the light of the uncertainties about the valuation that results from Covid-19, the Company is suspending its monthly NAV announcements until circumstances allow the Company to make informed judgements as to value. In addition, for the same reason, further informed commentary about the results for the year ended 29thFebruary 2020 would be impossible. Therefore the usual call between the Company and analysts and investors will not be held on this occasion.
