JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

Appointment and Retirement of Non-Executive Directors

18 June 2020

JZ Capital Partners Limited ("JZCP" or the "Company"), the London listed fund that invests in US and European micro-cap companies and US real estate, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ashley Paxton to the Board as an independent non-executive director. Ashley will join the Board shortly after the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) in August 2020. The Company also announces that Tanja Tibaldi has decided to retire from the Board at the upcoming AGM.

Ashley joins JZCP with more than 25 years of funds and financial services industry experience, with a demonstrable track record in advising closed-ended London listed boards and their audit committees on IPOs, capital market transactions, audit and other corporate governance matters.

Ashley was previously C.I. Head of Advisory for KPMG in the Channel Islands, a position he held from 2008 through to his retirement from the firm in 2019. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, and a resident of Guernsey. In January 2020, Ashley was appointed Chairman of the Youth Commission for Guernsey & Alderney, a locally based charity whose vision is that all children and young people in the Guernsey Bailiwick are ambitious to reach their full potential.

David Macfarlane, Chairman of JZCP, commented: "We are extremely fortunate to have Ashley join the Board at JZCP. He has exceptional experience and we look forward to the benefit of his thoughts and counsel. The Board would also like to thank Tanja for her substantial contribution to the Company over the last 12 years, and we wish her every success for the future."

There are no disclosures to be made in respect of LR 9.6.13(1) - (6) in relation to Ashley's appointment.

