Sharon Dorram Looks Forward to Reopening Salon in the Wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic

Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger is poised to reopen June, 30th with proper safety precautions in place

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / After being forced to close the doors due to lockdowns imposed by the coronavirus pandemic, Sharon Dorram is looking forward to reopening her salon, Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger this Summer.

With over 20 years in the beauty industry, Sharon Dorram is frequently called "colorist to the stars," with a roster of clients that has included many high-profile celebrities including Barbara Streisand, Julia Roberts, Nicole Kidman, Meg Ryan, and many more. She opened Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger on the Upper East Side of New York City in 2009.

Like many other businesses, Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger was forced to close to the public due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While New York City remains under lockdown orders with no set date to lift restrictions, Sharon Dorram is thrilled to reopen the salon this Summer.

As other salons across the country have begun to reopen, they have several protocols in place, including lower amounts of clients and staff, proper social distancing between stations, increased cleaning and proper sanitizing between clients, and more. At many salons, staff wear protective masks and gloves. Clients with appointments are often encouraged to wear masks as well.

When Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger reopens, it will operate with proper precautions in place. Staff are currently evaluating how other salons are reopening safely across the U.S. to develop a strategy.

"When we do reopen, it won't be the experience that both we and our clients are accustomed to," says Sharon Dorram.

"While your appointment will look a bit different, the safety of our clients and our staff is paramount. We are excited to welcome our clients back to the salon and look forward to serving them."

For more information, please visit https://www.sdsh.com/.

About Sharon Dorram

Sharon Dorram has more than 20 years of experience in the beauty industry and is the owner of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger. She studied at Bennington College in Vermont, the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City, and the Winchester School of the Arts in the United Kingdom. In the late 80s, she trained under Louis Licari, a world-famous hair colorist. Throughout her career, Sharon Dorram has been a spokesperson for many hair care product companies including multi-national brands like Matrix and Nexxus. She was named the creative consultant for the John Frieda brand in the late 1990s. Through her work, she has earned the title of "colorist to the stars," by creating beautifully natural color reminiscent of children's hair and having a star-studded roster of clients including Nicole Kidman, Renée Zellweger, Priyanka Chopra, Hillary Swank, Uma Thurman, and many more. In 2009, she collaborated with celebrity stylist Sally Hershberger to open Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger.

For more information, visit https://www.sharondorram.com/.

