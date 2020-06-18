Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 18.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
NEWS-BOMBE: Big Pharma und diese Pilz-Firma!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0X8W0 ISIN: GB00B4YP8G08 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
TERRA RESOURCES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERRA RESOURCES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
18.06.2020 | 22:08
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gold Terra Resources Corp: Gold Terra Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V:YGT)(Frankfurt:TX0)(OTC PINK:TRXXF) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company") announces that all matters submitted to the shareholders for approval as set out in the Company's Notice of Meeting and Information Circular which were mailed to shareholders in connection with the meeting were approved at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting held in Vancouver, BC, on June 17, 2020.

The shareholders elected Gerald Panneton (Executive Chair), David Suda, Laurie Gaborit, Elif Lévesque, Stuart Rogers and Louis Dionne as directors of the company for the forthcoming year.

Shareholders approved the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan and the reappointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with their remuneration to be fixed by the board of directors.

Following the meeting, the board of directors added the responsibility of director nomination to the Corporate Governance and Compensation Committee and as such renamed the committee Corporate Governance, Nominating and Compensation Committee.

For more information, please contact:

David Suda, President and CEO
Phone: 604-928-3101 I Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684
dsuda@Goldterracorp.com

Visit our website at www.goldterracorp.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Gold Terra Resources Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594394/Gold-Terra-Announces-Annual-General-and-Special-Meeting-Results

TERRA RESOURCES PLC-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.