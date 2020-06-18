Urovant Sciences (Nasdaq: UROV)today reported financial results for the three months and 2019 fiscal year ended March 31, 2020.

The fiscal fourth quarter of 2019 marked achievement of key milestones for Urovant Sciences, including publication of results from the international EMPOWUR Phase 3 pivotal trial and acceptance of the Company's new drug application (NDA) for vibegron for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

"The 2019 fiscal year and fourth quarter have been transformational for our company," said James Robinson, president and chief executive officer of Urovant Sciences. "With publication of data from the EMPOWUR study demonstrating that vibegron achieved statistical significance over placebo on both primary and all seven secondary endpoints, and FDA acceptance of our NDA, we look forward bringing to market a potentially best-in-class therapeutic option for the treatment of overactive bladder. Vibegron, if approved, could make a real difference in the lives of patients where there hasn't been a new branded oral therapy launched in nearly a decade and where patient dissatisfaction and unmet need remains high."

Urovant Fiscal 2019 and Recent Business Highlights

Clinical

Reported positive long-term data from the double-blind extension of the Phase 3 EMPOWUR study of vibegron in patients with OAB.

Initiated Part 2 of Phase 3 COURAGE study of vibegron for OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Initiated enrollment in a Phase 2a study evaluating the efficacy and safety of URO-902, a novel gene therapy product, in patients with OAB suffering with urge urinary incontinence (UUI) not adequately managed with oral pharmacological therapy.

Submitted NDA for vibegron for the treatment of OAB to the FDA.

Received acceptance of NDA for vibegron for the treatment of patients with OAB by the FDA.

Financing

Entered into a $300 million low interest, interest-only, five-year term loan facility with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma.

Fully repaid Hercules Capital debt facility.

Organization

Named James Robinson as President and CEO. Mr. Robinson has deep experience in the urology and overactive bladder markets.

Appointed James Hindman, former CFO of Allergan, to Urovant Board of Directors.

Appointed Walt Johnston as Senior Vice President of Commercial, Kenton Stewart as Senior Vice President of Market Access. Mr. Johnston and Mr. Stewart, both seasoned industry veterans, have significant experience launching products in urology and OAB.

Operations

Entered into an exclusive three-year agreement with Sunovion Pharmaceuticals for services related to wholesale trade and retail distribution, contract operations, and select account management activities.

Expected Upcoming Events

Vibegron trial in IBS-associated pain top line results expected in Q4 2020.

URO-902 data and safety monitoring board data review and decision to move from cohort 1 to cohort 2 in Phase 2a trial expected in 4Q 2020.

Vibegron for OAB Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) date December 26, 2020.

Fourth Fiscal Quarter 2019 Financial Summary

For the quarter ended March 31, 2020, total operating expenses were $46.2 million, comprised of research and development (R&D) expenses of $29.5 million and general and administrative (G&A) expenses of $16.7 million. Net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 was $51.3 million, or $1.68 per share. Cash used in operations was $31.6 million. As of March 31, 2020, total cash was $51.4 million.

Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Summary

For the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020, total operating expenses were $138.7 million, comprised of R&D expenses of $92.4 million and G&A expenses of $46.3 million. Net loss for fiscal year 2019 was $146.7 million, or $4.82 per share. Cash used in operations was $102.1 million.

Note to Investors

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for urologic conditions. The Company's lead product candidate, vibegron, is an oral, once-daily small molecule beta-3 agonist that is being evaluated for overactive bladder (OAB). Urovant Sciences reported positive data from the vibegron 12-week, Phase 3 pivotal EMPOWUR study and demonstrated favorable longer-term efficacy, safety, and tolerability in a 40-week extension study. The Company submitted a New Drug Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking approval of vibegron for the treatment of patients with OAB in December 2019. Vibegron is also being evaluated for treatment of OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (OAB+BPH) and for abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Urovant's second product candidate, URO-902, is a novel gene therapy being developed for patients with OAB who have failed oral pharmacologic therapy. Urovant Sciences, a subsidiary of Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd., intends to develop novel treatments for additional urologic diseases. Learn more about us at www.urovant.com

About Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd.

Sumitovant is a global biopharmaceutical company with offices in New York City and London. Sumitovant is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma. Sumitovant is the majority shareholder of Myovant and Urovant, and wholly owns Enzyvant, Spirovant, and Altavant. Sumitovant's promising pipeline is comprised of early through late-stage investigational medicines across a range of disease areas targeting high unmet need. For further information about Sumitovant, please visit https://www.sumitovant.com

About Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd.

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is among the top-ten listed pharmaceutical companies in Japan, operating globally in major pharmaceutical markets, including Japan, the U.S., China, and the European Union. Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is based on the merger in 2005 between Dainippon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., and Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. Today, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma has more than 6,000 employees worldwide. Additional information about Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma is available through its corporate website at https://www.ds-pharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical statements of fact and statements regarding the Company's intent, belief, or expectations, and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "can," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "likely," "may," "might," "objective," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "strive," "to be," "will," "would," or the negative or plural of these words or other similar expressions or variations, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. In this press release, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's plans and strategies for the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of urological conditions; Urovant's plans to advance the clinical development of vibegron in patients with overactive bladder (OAB) and obtain U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval; the Company's plans to advance the clinical development of URO-902 in patients with OAB; the clinical development of vibegron in patients with OAB+BPH and IBS-pain; and continued commitments of Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma with respect to financing and support for commercialization efforts. The Company's forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from those projected, forecasted, or expected. Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are not guarantees and the Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could materially affect the Company's operations and future prospects or which could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: the Company's limited operating history and the fact that it has never generated any product revenue; the Company's ability to achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the Company's dependence on the success of its lead product candidate, vibegron; the Company's reliance on its key scientific, medical or management personnel, and on certain affiliates to provide certain services to the Company; risks related to clinical trials, including uncertainties relating to the success of the Company's clinical trials for vibegron and URO-902 and any future therapy or product candidates; uncertainties surrounding the regulatory landscape that governs gene therapy products; the Company's dependence on Merck Sharp Dohme Corp. and Ion Channel Innovations, LLC to have accurately reported results and collected and interpreted data related to vibegron and URO-902 prior to the Company's acquisition of the rights related to these product candidates; reliance on third parties to conduct, supervise, and monitor the Company's clinical trials; reliance on a single supplier for the enzyme used to manufacture vibegron; the ability to obtain, maintain, and enforce intellectual property protection for the Company's technology and products; risks related to significant competition from other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; the failure to achieve the market acceptance necessary for commercial success for a product candidate; the Company's ability to satisfy future funding needs on commercially reasonable terms and conditions if at all; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC, as such risk factors may be amended, supplemented, or superseded from time to time by other filings with the SEC. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

UROVANT SCIENCES LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited; in thousands, except share and per share data Unless otherwise noted, the three months and fiscal year comparisons are to the prior fiscal year comparable period ended March 31, 2019. Three Months Ended March 31, Year Ended March 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Operating expenses: Research and development(1) 29,528 22,890 92,437 92,198 General and administrative(2) 16,712 5,935 46,299 18,585 Total operating expenses 46,240 28,825 138,736 110,783 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (1,086 (259 (3,581 (259 Loss on extinguishment of long-term debt (4,093 (4,093 Loss on disposal of property and equipment (236 Other income (expense), net 111 42 (34 (257 Loss before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (51,308 (29,042 (146,680 (111,299 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (48 (74 65 47 Net loss (51,260 (28,968 (146,745 (111,346 Net loss per common share-basic and diluted (1.68 (0.96 (4.82 (4.43 Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic and diluted 30,572,272 30,322,911 30,416,641 25,145,211

(1) Includes $243 and $409 of share-based compensation during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $3,609 and $1,296 of share-based compensation during the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019. (2) Includes $5,443 and $941 of share-based compensation during the three months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and $16,874 and $2,682 of share-based compensation during the year ended March 31, 2020 and 2019.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited; in thousands Unless otherwise noted, the three months and fiscal year comparisons are to the prior fiscal year comparable period ended March 31, 2019. March 31, 2020 March 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash 51,414 85,353 Restricted cash 243 243 Due from Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. 172 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,489 12,914 Total current assets 58,318 98,510 Property and equipment, net 1,210 923 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,135 Restricted cash, net of current portion 623 600 Other assets 9 88 Total assets 63,295 100,121 Liabilities and Shareholders' (Deficit) Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable 1,589 1,925 Accrued expenses 21,756 9,877 Due to Roivant Sciences Ltd. 31 15 Current portion of share-based compensation liabilities 7,204 Current portion of operating lease liabilities. 351 Total current liabilities 30,931 11,817 Share-based compensation liabilities, net of current portion 32 Related-party long-term debt 87,252 Long-term debt 13,534 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 3,086 Total liabilities 121,301 25,351 Total shareholders' (deficit) equity (58,006 74,770 Total liabilities and shareholders' (deficit) equity 63,295 100,121

