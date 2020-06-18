Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2020) - Canlan Ice Sports Corp. (TSX: ICE) (the "Company") is pleased to announce plans to reopen its recreation facilities.

Beginning the week of June 15, 2020, ice rink facilities in British Columbia will open selected ice surfaces for user group rentals. Subsequently, facilities across Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Illinois will gradually reopen selected ice rinks and other sport surfaces on a systematic basis in the coming weeks. Capacity restored upon reopening will be approximately 50% depending on demand and public health guidelines in the local market. Facility restaurants and retail stores will remain closed in the near-term until further notice.

In addition, the Company plans to operate its world-class hockey leagues beginning in July 2020 with a new 4-on-4 format in both the Adult Safe Hockey League and Youth Hockey League. The fresh format and game rules have been designed to be simple, but effective in creating more space, minimal incidental contact, more puck touches, and more opportunities for player creativity. More details can be found by visiting: https://www.IceSports.com/itsplaytime/

Aside from new game formats, the Company's reopen-plans incorporate industry-leading health and safety measures that are part of each step of the guest-experience, including:

facility zoning;

guest screening procedures;

directed entry and exit ways;

use of additional dressing rooms to maximize physical distancing;

rigorous sanitization procedures and use of personal protective equipment;

enhanced regulations and measures regarding players' distancing, use of dressing rooms, and hydration stations; and

the addition of Zone Attendants and Health & Safety Ambassadors on staff to ensure compliance with safety measures.

"I am very excited that we can resume operations on a limited basis with the highest standard of safety protocols in place to continue to service our communities' while endeavoring to ensure the health and safety of our guests," said Canlan's CEO, Joey St-Aubin. "The tremendous work of the Canlan team, plus the contributions of our business partners such as Bauer Hockey, have culminated in our ability to establish exposure control plans and game-play that have been shared with regional health and occupational standard authorities, sport authorities, and industry leaders in the game of hockey. The last three months have been long with little recreation and we're happy to be able to provide a safe place for people to resume an active lifestyle."

"We are proud to partner with Canlan in prioritizing a safe return to play for all members of our hockey community. We believe in all hockey has to offer kids in terms of learning valuable life lessons, building character and developing lifelong friendships. That is why we are extremely excited to offer a safe path to re-start our great game," added Mary-Kay Messier, Vice President of Global Marketing, Bauer Hockey.

"As we now focus on operations, we'd like to once again thank our employees for their patience during the closures, and their amazing work now to reopen our facilities. To our guests, we appreciate your continued business and patience in working with us while we restore operations. In addition, we want to thank all of Canlan's suppliers and business partners for helping us navigate through this period," said Mr. St-Aubin.

Canlan will continue to monitor the status of the Coronavirus pandemic in the regions in which it operates and may adjust its reopening plans according to local health regulations and market demand.

