Altavair Limited ("Altavair"), a UK based commercial aviation servicer, announced today the hiring of Beng Yip as Senior Vice President, Marketing Asia Pacific. Mr. Yip will be based in Singapore and play a key role in driving the growth of Altavair's managed fleet of leased commercial aircraft in the Asia Pacific region.

Most recently, Mr. Yip served as Deputy Head of Aviation Finance (Americas) for DVB Bank based in New York. He spent close to 10 years at DVB Bank in various roles, including in Singapore where he contributed to the development of new markets in Asia and the growth of the bank's commercial aviation platform. Prior to DVB, Mr. Yip worked for the Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) and EDB Investments on projects to grow and develop the commercial aviation and leasing industry in Singapore. He holds a Master's degree in Finance from Stanford University and a Bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering from the University of Michigan.

About Altavair Limited

Altavair Limited, is the UK based servicer to Altavair L.P., an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair L.P. has completed over $9 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in London and Singapore in addition to Altavair L.P.'s office in Seattle. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

