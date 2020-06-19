The global face shield market is expected to grow by USD 430.56 million during 2020-2024. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We expect the impact to be significant in the first quarter but gradually lessen in subsequent quarters with a limited impact on the full-year economic growth.

Many governments and regulatory bodies across the world have laid out various regulations regarding the use of PPE at potentially hazardous workplaces. Governments are also imposing heavy penalties for violation of these safety regulations. This is increasing the use of PPE such as face shields across industries such as O&G, pharmaceutical, chemical, construction, and manufacturing to prevent fatal accidents and occupational injuries at the workplace. These factors are expected to positively influence the growth of the global face shield market during the forecast period.

The rising occurrence of such contagious diseases has necessitated the need for a reliable healthcare system and proper emergency medical services (EMS). This has increased the investments in medical infrastructure across the world. In addition, the recent outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly increased the number of diagnostic tests. The highly contagious nature of the disease has necessitated the need for personal protective equipment to prevent healthcare professionals from getting infected from the virus. Also, workers providing essential services during the lockdown, imposed in various countries to contain the spread of COVID-19, are required to wear face masks. These factors are fueling the growth of the global face shield market.

As per Technavio, the growing adoption among different end-user industries to maintain worker health and safety will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Face Shield Market: Growing adoption among different end-user industries to maintain worker health and safety

The demand for PPE equipment, including face shields, is rising among various industries owing to an increase in fatal accidents at workplaces and occupational injuries. These injuries are caused due to hazards that arise due to the nature of work and workplace environment. In the chemical industry, various chemicals produced can harm workers through direct skin contact. Inadvertent ingestion and the inhalation of fumes, vapors, and dust can also harm workers. PPE for the chemical industry includes face shields that prevent chemical splashes and dust from directly entering the respiratory system. In addition, the growth in the global economy is boosting manufacturing activities, which, along with an increasing global population, is fueling the growth of the construction industry. In both these industries, face shields are widely used for protection against sparks during welding and molding.

"Factors such as a rise in construction and infrastructure projects, and the increasing adoption of safety assessment programs by companies will further boost the growth of the face shield market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Face Shield Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the face shield market by type (full-face shield and half-face shield.) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America.).

The North American region led the face shield market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America. respectively. During the forecast period, the North American region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to the rapid growth of commercial and residential infrastructural projects in the region.

