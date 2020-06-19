Sebastiani Ventures Corp.: Sebastiani Ventures Announces New Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / Sebastiani Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:SBS.H) announces that Rick Cox has been appointed as a director of the Company, and Scott Ackerman has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, replacing Doug McFaul who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and a director of the Company.

The Company wishes to thank Mr. McFaul for his service to the Company.

For further information, contact Scott Ackerman at 1-778-331-8505 or sackerman@emprisecapital.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Statements included in this announcement, including statements concerning our plans, intentions and expectations, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "expects" and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements, including without limitation those relating to the Company's future operations and business prospects, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

