Rio Tinto has launched a board-led review of its heritage management processes within Iron Ore following the events at Juukan Gorge, with a focus on recommending improvements to the effectiveness of its internal processes and governance.

The review will be conducted by Michael L'Estrange AO, an independent non-executive director of Rio Tinto, and will seek input from Rio Tinto employees and the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP). The review will be informed through engagement with Indigenous leaders, Traditional Owners and subject matter experts.

The review will focus on events at Juukan Gorge and appraise Rio Tinto's internal heritage standards, procedures, reporting and governance, and will examine the company's relationship and communications with the PKKP.

The review will commence immediately, with the final report targeted by October 2020, subject to completion of consultative processes with relevant stakeholders.

The review will complement and inform Rio Tinto's cooperation with the Inquiry by the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia. Rio Tinto will also continue to support the West Australian government's planned reform of the Aboriginal Heritage Act 1972 (WA).

Simon Thompson, chairman of Rio Tinto, said "On behalf of the Rio Tinto board, I would like to apologise to the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people. The decision to conduct a board-led review of events at Juukan Gorge reflects our determination to learn lessons from what happened and to make any necessary improvements to our heritage processes and governance. I am very grateful to Michael for agreeing to conduct the review on behalf of the board."

J-S Jacques, chief executive of Rio Tinto, said "Our immediate priority is to regain the trust of Traditional Owners, starting with the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people. We very much look forward to incorporating the findings of the board-led review into our heritage processes and approach."

Michael L'Estrange AO has been an independent non-executive director of Rio Tinto since 2014. His other appointments have included Secretary to the Cabinet (1996-2000), Australian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (2000-2005) and Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade (2005-2009).

The review will be made public.

This announcement is authorised for release to the market by Rio Tinto's Group Company Secretary.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200618005964/en/

Contacts:

media.enquiries@riotinto.com

riotinto.com



Follow @RioTinto on Twitter



Media Relations, United Kingdom

Illtud Harri

M +44 7920 503 600

David Outhwaite

T +44 20 7781 1623

M +44 7787 597 493

Media Relations, Americas

Matthew Klar

T +1 514 608 4429

Media Relations, Asia

Grant Donald

T +65 6679 9290

M +65 9722 6028



Media Relations, Australia

Jonathan Rose

T +61 3 9283 3088

M +61 447 028 913

Matt Chambers

T +61 3 9283 3087

M +61 433 525 739

Jesse Riseborough

T +61 8 6211 6013

M +61 436 653 412

Investor Relations, United Kingdom

Menno Sanderse

T: +44 20 7781 1517

M: +44 7825 195 178

David Ovington

T +44 20 7781 2051

M +44 7920 010 978

Investor Relations, Australia

Natalie Worley

T +61 3 9283 3063

M +61 409 210 462

Amar Jambaa

T +61 3 9283 3627

M +61 472 865 948

Group Company Secretary

Steve Allen



Rio Tinto plc

6 St James's Square

London SW1Y 4AD

United Kingdom

T +44 20 7781 2000

Registered in England

No. 719885

Joint Company Secretary

Tim Paine



Rio Tinto Limited

Level 7, 360 Collins Street

Melbourne 3000

Australia

T +61 3 9283 3333

Registered in Australia

ABN 96 004 458 404



Category: general