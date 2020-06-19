Authority Titans: 10 Most Influential People

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / Nowadays, people can be separated into two: the trendsetters and the trend followers. Everyday, there are people who continue to set trends, challenge the status quo, and make a difference in the world we are currently living in. Here are 10 of the Most Influential People who are making history by reshaping the industries they are in.

10. Chris Graffagnino

Chris Graffagnino is a New York born entrepreneur, world traveler and business influencer. He has developed global businesses on and off Wall Street and has several successful entrepreneurial ventures including a global risk solutions company. Chris specializes in business development and has a passion to help monetize budding entrepreneurs' ideas through his non-profit mentorship program settle4success. Chris is a former law enforcement officer and combat veteran and has taken his experience in security and risk mitigation to the private sector where he has developed niche market areas in crisis management such as security evacuation and repatriation services. As such, he has traveled the world over developing his reputation as a subject matter expert in risk and risk solutions, simultaneously proving himself as a fast growing and highly successful entrepreneur. He currently resides in New Jersey with his wife Danielle, 4-year-old son Christopher and 1-year old daughter Chloe.

9. Christianna Hurt

Christianna Hurt is the CEO of WealthyCollegeKid. She is twenty-five years old and is currently a student herself at the University of Central Florida. Her online journey started on April 5th, 2016, the day she was fired from not one but multiple jobs. Struggling to find work and make enough money to support herself, her relationship with another internet entrepreneur helped her become versed enough in the ways of online marketing and network marketing to start. She built her brand around her journey and the mistakes she made along the way. She created this brand based on the same struggles everyday students go through, never having enough time or money with the usual 9 to 5. Throughout her career, she has helped create six-figure earners that expanded into brands of their own, as well as men and women who have been able to retire comfortably from their lifelong job.

8. Jay Shetty





Jay Shetty is a purpose coach, motivational speaker, author, podcast host, and Huffingtonpost vlogger. The former monk loves to inspire people to rise above failures and problems. The British Indian speaker and coach have appeared on television programs "The Today Show" and "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

Shetty is the author of "Think Like a Monk" and runs a successful podcast called "On Purpose with Jay Shetty," which has a 5.0 rating based on over 266 reviews and is ranked the #1 health show worldwide with millions of listeners tuning in weekly. In 2018, Jay Shetty received renown for having one of the most viewed videos on Facebook, with over 90 million views.

Jay is the recipient of the 2016 Asian Media Awards for Best Blog and the 2019 Asian Awards Outstanding Achievement Online Award. He is also part of the 2017 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Europe. To follow Jay Shetty, visit his Youtube channel and Instagram.

7. Joshua Pollitt

Joshua Pollitt, a 30 year old native of Camden, New Jersey is none other than a jack of all trades. This young entrepreneur is the founder and former CEO of East Coast Magazine. He holds the title as an actor, astrologer, author, life coach, motivational speaker and all in all a major influence in a world of public figures. As a college graduate of the Mansfield University of Pennsylvania, he strives day to day to find ways to lead people into the promised land of success just like the biblical character Joshua.

6. Gunther Gabbert

As Covid-19 affected his day to day businesses: MB Coffee Group & Lumen Direct, Gunther and his team switched to sourcing PPE for governments, NGO's and large companies at a $0 profit. They are in this to help the people and know the power of networking will be more beneficial in the future than money to be made today. They've sold a total of 250 million face masks around the world and continue helping multiple governments source their PPE products for Covid-19 within their vast network. FRU is committed to end price gouging and get the supplies to the people that need it the most.

5. Demitrius Bradley

Demitrius L. Bradley is the CEO of Block Music Group LLC, an Entertainment Record Company located in Sanford, Florida. Demitrius is also the Founder and President of Making a Difference by Making a Change Foundation, Inc (MADMAC) a 501(c) (3)Non-profit organization also located in Sanford, Florida. MADMAC has fed and donated over 50,000+ meals to the homeless and underserved families in Central Florida. MADMAC partners with Feeding Children Everywhere, Pepperidge Farm Distributors, Walmart, Publix, Save a Lot and other non-profit organizations and businesses in order to reach as many people as they can. Demitrius began the MADMAC Mentoring Program (The 360 Academy) that concentrates on helping at risk teens in the community through one-on-one and group sessions, real-world music experiences and creative problem solving. The MADMAC "No Matter What' movement strives to make the world a better place, for everyone "No Matter What."

4. Evan Seech

Evan is currently 21 years old and is running a small private investment fund specializing in high-frequency day trading tactics, long term portfolio building, and options trading. The company also specializes in cutting edge quant trading strategies that they use to weather the volatility of the market, and make money in any condition (bear markets, bull markets, or neutral). After their first round of funding, Evan and his team have returned 65% in net profits and growing during their first 2 months of operating, and are looking to return 100-125% on their principal amount after 12 months of operating, significantly outperforming any index or investment vehicle on the market.

3. Anthony L Bowers Jr.

As the Principal Partner and CEO of Bowers Enterprises, Anthony Bowers Jr. is responsible for running all facets of the business. He has proven Executive Management experience with 8 years in the financial services industry. His goal is to redefine the way finance is done by helping individuals and families learn essential financial practices and educating them in financial principles. Anthony currently holds an MBA from Maryville University and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of California, Riverside. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his wife of 4 years and his 18-month-old daughter.

2. Gary Vaynerchuck

Gary Vaynerchuk is a Belarusian-American entrepreneur, bestselling author in the New York Times, speaker, and personality on the Internet. He is a co-founder of Resy and Empathy Wines. First known as a wine critic who expanded the wine business of his family, Vaynerchuk is best known for his work in digital marketing and social media as the chairperson of the New York-based communications company VaynerX, and as the CEO of and VaynerMedia.

Vaynerchuk had assumed day-to-day control of his father's store, Shopper's Discount Liquors, after graduating from college in 1998. Gary renamed the store to Wine Library, launched online sales, and started Wine Library TV in 2006, a daily wine-covering webcast.

In 2009, Gary and his brother AJ Vaynerchuk founded VaynerMedia, a social media-focused digital agency. Fortune 500 companies such as General Electric, Anheuser-Busch, Mondelez International, and PepsiCo receive social media and strategy services from the company.

1. Lisa A. Romano





Lisa A. Romano is a spiritual healer and certified life coach. Her mission is to help people transcend their past wounds, experience self-love, and live a more spiritual whole life. She is a bestselling author of books like "The Road Back to Me," "Co-dependent: Now What?," "Loving the Self-Affirmations 1 and 2," "Quantum Tools to Help You Heal Your Life Now," and "My Road Beyond the Co-dependent Divorce."

Lisa specializes in helping people who are victims of codependency and narcissistic abuse. Using her personal experiences and struggles, she helps people find a way out of the confusion and hurt. Her breakthrough 12-week coaching program is one of the most sought-after intensives.

Lisa has appeared on Psychology Today, WLNY 1055, The Good Men Project, Goalie, Live It Up, The Shakati Journal, and many other notable channels and programs. Lisa was born in Queens, New York. Get access to Lisa's content today on her Youtube channel and Instagram account.

