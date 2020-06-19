Press release

Change in management in the Windows Division

Arbon, 19 June 2020 - Harald Pichler will step down as Head of the Windows Division and member of Group Management of the Arbonia Group. Nicolas Casanovas, Managing Director and Head of Sales at EgoKiefer AG, will succeed him on 1 July 2020.

Harald Pichler joined Arbonia as Head of the Windows Division on 1 February 2016. In this capacity, he was responsible for the comprehensive restructuring of the division initiated at the end of 2015 and successfully completed in 2019, with the four production relocations from Switzerland to competitive locations in Eastern Europe and the associated setup of three highly automated production competence centres as part of an integrated division. Thanks to his contribution, the division has returned to a sustainably healthy level of profitability and is thus well positioned to gain further market share in a demanding market environment.

Following the completion of this extensive programme of measures to ensure the future viability and competitiveness of the Windows Division, and with this strong foundation created, Harald Pichler has now decided to turn his attention to new projects outside of Arbonia. The Board of Directors would like to thank him for his engagement and all he did during this intense period, and wishes him all the best in both his professional and private life.

Nicolas Casanovas will take over as Head of the Windows Division on 1 July 2020, also becoming a member of Group Management. He will remain Managing Director and Head of Sales at EgoKiefer AG.

Born in 1984, Swiss national Nicolas Casanovas studied business administration at HSG (University of St. Gallen School of Management, Economics, Law, Social Sciences and International Affairs), earning his master's in 2009. Before joining the Arbonia Group, he was a Project Leader at the Boston Consulting Group until he joined the Arbonia Group in 2017 as Head of Strategy and Business Development. In 2018, he assumed management of EgoKiefer AG, also becoming Head of Sales. In this position, he is already a member of the Windows Division management.

"Nicolas Casanovas has a profound knowledge of business administration and a broad industry-specific expertise. He played a key role in the operational implementation of the restructuring of the Windows Division, but above all of EgoKiefer" says Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO Alexander von Witzleben.

Contact

Fabienne Zürcher

Head Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T +41 71 447 45 54

fabienne.zuercher@arbonia.com

This announcement, the fact sheet on Nicolas Casanovas, his portrait as well as further information on Arbonia can be found on the website www.arbonia.com.

Arbonia is a focused building components supplier that is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has its headquarters in Arbon, in the canton of Thurgau (CH). The Group is active worldwide with its own distribution companies, as well as offices and partners in more than 70 countries. Its main production sites are located in Switzerland, Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia, Russia, Italy, Belgium and the Netherlands. A total of around 8300 employees work for the Arbonia Group.

The divisions that make up Arbonia are active in the following sectors: heating technology, air-conditioning and ventilation technology, sanitary equipment, windows, as well as exterior and interior doors.