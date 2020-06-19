BIOCORP will design and produce unique ophthalmic devices accompanied by complete technological solutions.

This new platform will aim at improving the compliance and quality of life for patients and healthcare professionals.

BIOCORP (FR0012788065 ALCOR Eligible PEA PME), a French company specialized in the development and manufacturing of medical devices and smart drug delivery systems, announces today the signature of a partnership agreement with Théa, the European leader in the field of ophthalmology.

Under this agreement, BIOCORP and Thea Laboratories (through Thea Open Innovation) are joining forces to design, develop and manufacture connected medical devices to help patients suffering from blinding diseases such as glaucoma. The device developed makes it possible to participate in the therapeutic education of patients and to improve their quality of life as well as that of healthcare professionals.

Jean-Frédéric Chibret, President of Théa, said "We are very pleased to be able to rely on BIOCORP's expertise in the development of connected medical devices within different therapeutic areas in order to develop, in the near future, a new ecosystem for patients. We see technological innovation as a lever, which must be used to strengthen the doctor-patient bond. This agreement is the culmination of several years of working together to define the contours of a health approach connected to the ophthalmology department. THEA Laboratories have always been committed to patients and health professionals. They offer increasingly innovative technologies to improve the quality of life of patients."

Eric Dessertenne, Chief Executive Officer of BIOCORP, added: "We have been collaborating in confidence with Thea Laboratories for many years. We are very proud of this new partnership because it allows us to deploy BIOCORP's two areas of expertise: the production of innovative and secure products for the pharmaceutical industry and the design of a connected environment dedicated to patient compliance. This agreement with Théa represents a very interesting industrial opportunity and marks our entry into the ophthalmology market and its associated services."

ABOUT THÉA

Théa is the leading European pharmaceutical group in ophthalmology (excluding the retinal market). Based in Clermont-Ferrand, it has some thirty subsidiaries in Europe, North and South America, North Africa and the Middle East. Today, its network includes nearly 1,500 employees, and its products are available in nearly 70 countries around the world. An independent and family-owned group, founded from a Research and Development start-up by Henri CHIBRET, who belongs to the 4th generation of a dynasty in the world of ophthalmology, Théa has been chaired since 2008 by Jean-Frédéric CHIBRET (5th generation). http://www.laboratoires-thea.com/fr

ABOUT BIOCORP

Recognized for its expertise in the development and manufacture of medical devices and delivery systems, BIOCORP has today acquired a leading position in the connected medical device market thanks to Mallya. This intelligent sensor for insulin injection pens allows reliable monitoring of injected doses and thus offers better compliance in the treatment of diabetics. Available for sale from 2020, Mallya spearheads BIOCORP's product portfolio of innovative connected solutions. The company has 54 employees.

BIOCORP is listed on Euronext since July 2015 (FR0012788065 ALCOR).

For more information, please visit www.biocorpsys.com

