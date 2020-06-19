Manufacturers shipped about 2.05 GW of PV modules in March, before plummeting to 1.24 GW in April. But while shipments slowed, the cost per watt peak reached a record low.From pv magazine USA The latest edition of the the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Information Administration's (EIA) Monthly Solar Photovoltaic Module Shipments Report shows that, after a slow start to 2020, a record amount of modules were shipped in March. Amid Covid-19, however, April shipments dropped off considerably. Manufacturers shipped around 2.05 GW of modules in March, breaking the previous monthly record of 1.96 ...

