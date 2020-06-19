AEW UK REIT plc (AEWU) AEW UK REIT plc: Asset Management Update 19-Jun-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 19 June 2020 ************ Asset Management Update AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government has renewed its lease agreement on the Company's premises at Sandford House, Solihull. The new 15-year lease agreement increases the rental income that the Company will receive from the property by 30% and is also expected to result in a significant value increase for the asset when the portfolio is revalued at the end of this month. Throughout its hold period, the Company has so far received a net income yield from the asset in excess of 9% against its purchase price of GBP5.4 million. The Secretary of State has occupied the entirety of Sandford House throughout the period of the Company's ownership which commenced in July 2015. Under the new lease agreement, the 33,954 sq. ft. property has been let for 15 years with five yearly open market rent reviews and a tenant break option at year 10. The tenant intends to carry out a major refurbishment of the property over coming weeks requiring no capital payment by the Company either by way of refurbishment cost or capital incentive to the tenant. In addition, no rent-free incentive has been granted to the tenant. The property occupies a prime location in the centre of Solihull, close to its main train station and town centre. Its neighbours include the National Grid, John Lewis, West Midlands Police, Waitrose and Paragon Bank. Commenting on the agreement, Alex Short, Portfolio Manager of AEW UK REIT said, "We are delighted to have secured this highly profitable lease renewal that crystalises both income growth and value creation for the Company's investors. The conclusion of this business plan at the current time, following on from the sale of Corby announced in May, both highlight the durability of the Company's strategy in seeking to acquire assets whose pricing is misaligned with their long-term fundamental value. We continue to look for attractive purchasing opportunities that will deliver robust returns to our shareholders through the active management of our properties." For further information, please contact: AEW UK Alex Short alex.short@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4848 Laura Elkin laura.elkin@eu.aew.com +44(0) 20 7016 4869 Nicki Gladstone nicki.gladstone-ext@eu.aew.com +44(0) 7711 401 021 Company Secretary aewu.cosec@linkgroup.co.uk Link Company Matters Limited +44(0) 1392 477 500 TB Cardew aew@tbcardew.com Ed Orlebar +44 (0) 7738 724 630 Tania Wild +44 (0) 7425 536 903 Lucas Bramwell +44 (0) 7939 694 437 Liberum Capital Gillian Martin / Owen Matthews +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 Notes to Editors About AEW UK REIT AEW UK REIT plc (LSE: AEWU) aims to deliver an attractive total return to shareholders by investing predominantly in smaller commercial properties (typically less than GBP15 million), on shorter occupational leases in strong commercial locations across the United Kingdom. The Company was listed on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange on 12 May 2015, raising GBP100.5m. Since IPO it has raised a further GBP58m. The Company is currently invested in office, retail, industrial and leisure assets, with a focus on active asset management, repositioning the properties and improving the quality of the income stream. AEWU is currently paying an annualised dividend of 8p per share. www.aewukreit.com [1] [2] About AEW UK Investment Management LLP AEW UK Investment Management LLP employs a well-resourced team comprising 26 individuals covering investment, asset management, operations and strategy. It is part of AEW Group, one of the world's largest real estate managers, with EUR69.5bn of assets under management as at 31December 2019. AEW Group comprises AEW SA and AEW Capital Management L.P., a U.S. registered investment manager and their respective subsidiaries. In Europe, as at 31 December 2019, AEW Group managed EUR33bn of real estate assets on behalf of a number of funds and separate accounts with over 400 staff located in 9 offices. The Investment Manager is a 50:50 joint venture between the principals of the Investment Manager and AEW. In May 2019, AEW UK Investment Management LLP was awarded Property Manager of the Year at the Pensions and Investment Provider Awards. www.aewuk.co.uk [3] LEI: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 ISIN: GB00BWD24154 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: AEWU LEI Code: 21380073LDXHV2LP5K50 OAM Categories: 3.1. 