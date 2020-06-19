Exclusive Collection by LC Waikiki for Romanian Blouse Day

ISTANBUL, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Waikiki designed a special family collection for June 24th Romanian Blouse Day. In the collection consisting of 13 pieces, puff print, which is a tapestry-like fluffy print type with ethnic patterns, was used. Ecru color dominates in this collection, which offers weaving and knitting options, and a colorful appearance was demonstrated with red and blue print tones. Natural looking fabrics called crinkle were used in weaving and knitting groups.

The collection, which includes blouses, dresses and shirts for pregnant, girl / boy, girl / boy babies and girl / boy newborn product groups, is available in select LC Waikiki stores in Romania and Moldova.

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and "accessible fashion" approach in Turkey. LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both at home and abroad. As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 47,700 employees and over 1000 stores in 48 countries.

