Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Die tickende Biotech-Kursbombe! Realisieren - investieren - kassieren!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2020 | 09:04
53 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Exclusive Collection by LC Waikiki for Romanian Blouse Day

ISTANBUL, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LC Waikiki designed a special family collection for June 24th Romanian Blouse Day. In the collection consisting of 13 pieces, puff print, which is a tapestry-like fluffy print type with ethnic patterns, was used. Ecru color dominates in this collection, which offers weaving and knitting options, and a colorful appearance was demonstrated with red and blue print tones. Natural looking fabrics called crinkle were used in weaving and knitting groups.

LC Waikiki Romanian Blouse Day Collection

The collection, which includes blouses, dresses and shirts for pregnant, girl / boy, girl / boy babies and girl / boy newborn product groups, is available in select LC Waikiki stores in Romania and Moldova.

About LC Waikiki

Founded in 1988, LC Waikiki has been serving under the roof of LC Waikiki Retail since 1997 with the mission "Everyone deserves to dress well" and "accessible fashion" approach in Turkey. LC Waikiki continues to grow for 32 years both at home and abroad. As the leader in ready-to-wear industry, LC Waikiki serves with its 47,700 employees and over 1000 stores in 48 countries.

www.lcwaikiki.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193135/LC_Waikiki_Blouses.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1191893/LC_Waikiki_Logo.jpg

LC Waikiki (PRNewsfoto/LC Waikiki)

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.