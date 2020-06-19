Mota Ventures Corp.: Mota Ventures Appoints Prof. Dr. Markus Backmund, as Director of Research for Opiate Treatment Research

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / Mota Ventures Corp. (MOTA:CSE)(1WZ:FSE)(OTC PINK:PEMTF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Prof. Dr. Markus Backmund MD, PhD, as Principal Investigator and Director of Clinical Research for its wholly owned subsidiary, Verrian GmbH ("Verrian"). Prof. Dr. Backmund serves as Chair of the German Society of Addiction Medicine and is regarded as a pioneer in addiction medicine.

On June 2nd, Mota announced the $20,000,000 acquisition of Verrian, a European pharmaceutical manufacturer of natural psilocybin extracts. Verrian is focused on psychedelic and cannabis treatments of opiate addiction. Prof. Dr. Markus Backmund will play a vital role in leading the research and development efforts of our world-renowned addiction medicine experts, resulting in best of breed psychedelic derived treatments for the global marketplace.

Ryan Hoggan, Chief Executive Officer, stated "We're honoured to be working with a pioneer in addiction medicine, an authentic patient-first specialist like Dr. Backmund, who has worked his entire career to change how patients who suffer from addiction are treated. We are thrilled to be working with him in ground-breaking psychedelic and cannabis research as he continues to seek new treatments to help patients overcome addiction".

ABOUT PROF. DR. BACKMUND

Prof. Dr. Backmund is a Medical Doctor and specialist in infectious disease, internal medicine, emergency medicine, and addiction. Prof. Dr. Backmund holds professorship at Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich, is the Founder and co-Editor of "Suchtmedizin" - the specialist Addiction Medicine Journal - and is the fifth-time Chairman of the Board of the German Society for Addiction Medicine (DGS eV). In February of 2020, Prof. Dr. Backmund became the President of the umbrella organization of the German Addiction Society. Prof. Dr. Backmund also founded and operates the private clinic Praxiszentrum im Tal, an in-patient recovery center in Starnberg, Germany, located south of Munich.

"The professional, human and sociopolitical challenges make addiction medicine the exciting field of medicine for me." stated Prof. Dr. Backmund.

On June 6, 2020, Prof. Dr. Backmund's research and contributions to the medical community were featured in a national German publication. A digital copy of the articles can be found here:

https://www.motaventuresco.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/Backmund-3.pdf-3.pdf-3.pdf

Prof. Dr. Backmund's most notable research project, Qualified Withdrawal Treatment, commenced in 1991. Following initial criticism by all specialist sizes, the results of Prof. Dr. Backmund's project were established nationwide as an alternative treatment method in Germany. Prof. Dr. Backmund's approach to alternative addictions medicine steered away from prevailing doctrine of the time, and focused on empirical results and on best outcomes for his patients, substantiating that patients need not suffer the mental and physical afflictions associated with withdrawal in order to conquer addiction.

Following Qualified Withdrawal Treatment, Prof. Dr. Backmund engaged in a subsequent successful research project which focused on alternative treatments for addicts afflicted with Hepatitis C, an infectious disease and often a concurrent condition affecting many addicts. Prof. Dr. Backmund's resulting research demonstrated that people with addiction and concurrent Hepatitis C, can also undergo difficult one-year drug therapies, and demonstrate treatment adherence similar to patients in the general population. These subsequent research findings were presented at the American Consensus Conference and have ultimately led to a reduction in the discrimination in treatment methods against addicts with Hepatitis C, and to a change in the US and in Europe in recommendations and treatments for these type patients.

About Mota Ventures Corp.

Mota Ventures is an established eCommerce, direct to consumer provider of a wide range of natural health products including CBD and psychedelic medicine products in the United States and Europe. In the United States, the company sells a CBD hemp-oil formulation derived from hemp grown and formulated in the US through its Nature's Exclusive brand. Within Europe, its Sativida brand of award winning 100% organic CBD oils and cosmetics are sold throughout Spain, Portugal, Austria, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom. In Germany, Verrian currently produces natural psilocybin extract capsules under the PSI GEN and PSI GEN+ brand. Mota Ventures is also seeking to acquire additional revenue producing CBD brands and operations in both Europe and North America, with the goal of establishing an international distribution network for CBD products. Low cost production, coupled with international, direct to customer, sales channels will provide the foundation for the success of Mota Ventures.

