TOUR EIFFEL: Société de la Tour Eiffel is announcing the leasing of 1,400 m² of office space in its new L'Olivier building in the Parc Eiffel des Aygalades, Marseille

Société de la Tour Eiffel, a leading player in office real estate in Greater Paris and high-potential regions, is announcing that it has signed a lease with one of the world's leading transport and logistics firms to let 1,400 m² of new office space in the L'Olivier building in its Parc Eiffel des Aygalades development in Marseille, boulevard Capitaine Gèze.

L'Olivier is a new 3,400 m² office building, including 250 m² of retail space, at the entrance to the Parc Eiffel des Aygalades, a fast-evolving district at the gateway to the Euroméditerranée urban renewal project. It is excellently connected, with direct access to the new metro station Capitaine Gèze (line M2), key arterial road routes, the Marseille Saint Charles TGV train station and the Marseille Provence airport. It has an E+/C- label at level E2/C1 (E+C- stands for positive energy & carbon reduction and is a brand for rating new buildings) and is currently in the process of BREEAM certification, Good Rating.

These advantages persuaded the new tenant to install their operational centre in the building, bringing together all the Group's management teams and support functions.

"The choice of this great group shows the dynamism of the sector and reinforces our commitment to support the development of high-potential regions. The L'Olivier building embodies our convictions: to offer users a harmonious working environment forming part of a long-term high-quality relationship with our clients." said Thomas Georgeon, CEO Société de la Tour Eiffel.

About Société de la Tour Eiffel



Société de la Tour Eiffel is an integrated commercial real estate company with €1.9 bn in assets and a powerful service culture. It operates across the real estate cycle, supporting companies of all sizes and sectors, and directly manages assets in strong growth-potential regions via a rigorous management process. The real estate company manages its real estate portfolio, which is currently growing fast, for the long term. It is implementing a strategic refocus on 100% office property, 80% in Greater Paris and 20% in the regions and is now established as a leading actor in the sector.



Société de la Tour Eiffel is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment B) - ISIN Code: FR0000036816 -Reuters: TEIF.PA - Bloomberg: EIFF.FP - A member of Indexes: IEIF Foncières, IEIF Immobilier France



www.societetoureiffel.com

