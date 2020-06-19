Nasdaq Riga on June 18, 2020 received application from AS "Storent Investments" requesting listing of bonds on Nasdaq Baltic bond list: ISIN Nominal value Issue amount Currency Maturity date LV0000802411 100 3 446 300 EUR 19.10.2023 According to the Prospectus, the issuer has the right to issue additional bonds for the total nominal amount of 11 553 700 EUR until October 19, 2023, reaching the total bond issue of 15 000 000 EUR. Nasdaq Riga Management board's resolution on listing will be made public immediately after it has been made. Attached: AS "Storent Investments" bond prospectus Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +371 67212431 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga, AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=781131