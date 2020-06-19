LocoSoco Group Plc - Hand Sanitiser Partnership & eXpresso Plus Agreement

Hand Sanitiser Partnership & Supply Agreement with eXpresso Plus.

LocoSoco Group Plc, the company that builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities and is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF, is pleased to announce an exclusive new UK hand sanitiser partnership and a supply agreement with UK coffee to go provider eXpresso Plus.

LocoSoco Group Plc (LOCO) is listed on the Direct Market segment of the Vienna MTF. For quotes and trading data, link here: https://www.wienerborse.at/en/market-data/shares-others/quote-direct/?ISIN=GB00BD5BTL23&ID_NOTATION=246035708

Hand Sanitiser Stands and Dispensers

LocoSoco has agreed an exclusive UK partnership with a European manufacture of Hand Sanitiser Dispensers to provide an affordable, branded touch free foaming solution. The first 200 are currently being installed across the UK, including many leading retail partner stores.

eXpresso Plus Agreement

LocoSoco have agreed to supply hand sanitiser liquids to more than 130 eXpresso Plus outlets across the UK. eXpresso Plus are the fastest growing coffee to go provider in the UK, and as part of a £45 million business with 55+ years industry experience, the company has grown to number 4 in sector in just 5 years.

More detail on the eXpresso Plus hand sanitiser market opportunity and our supply agreement in Forecourt Trader Magazine article here:https://m.forecourttrader.co.uk/news/fullstory.php/aid/18808/eXpresso_Plus_introduces_range_hand_sanitiser_stations.html

Supplier to WeAreInverurie

LocoSoco have been appointed as hand sanitiser and dispenser supplier to WeAreInverurie, which represents the interests of companies and retailers in Scotland's fastest growing town. At Phase 1 of the post-Covid re-opening, LocoSoco hand sanitiser dispensers and products will be featured throughout 100 businesses to start.

LocoSoco CEO James Perry commented: "LocoSoco continues to build strategic partnerships and alliances that secure supply and allow us to scale up and meet the demand from our communities. Our exclusive UK hand sanitiser partnership and new supply agreement with eXpresso Plus will provide a further boost to our network sales effort, and this, along with regional and localised initiatives such as our agreement with WeAreInverurie will see us deliver hand sanitiser products to around 500 sites nationally. As our company continues to deliver rapid growth with our back to work business and Purus Air offerings, I look forward to providing further updates."

Ends.

About LocoSoco Group Plc

LocoSoco builds technology to profit from creating sustainable communities. We work with community partners to turn community assets into eco-enterprises enabling them to generate additional revenues whilst going green.

Community partners have the opportunity to engage with their local community on sustainability, whilst also earning additional revenue for themselves, their businesses and causes.

LocoSoco Group Plc listed on the Austrian Wiener Borse Direkt Market in February 2019.