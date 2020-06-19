Imperial X Plc - Exercise of Warrants and Director's Shareholding

19 June 2020

Imperial X Plc

("Imperial" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants and Director's Shareholding

Replacement Options Granted

Exercise of Warrants

The Directors of Imperial X Plc are pleased to announce that a total of 4,774,686 ordinary shares of 0.1p each have been issued following a warrant exercise. The total funds raised of £47,746.85 will be used for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for the 4,774,686 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 24 June 2020.

Melissa Sturgess, non-executive director, and her family members have exercised 3,700,380 warrants of the 4,774,686 ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the warrant exercise. Following the issue of ordinary shares Melissa Sturgess and family members will be interested in 5,300,000 ordinary shares, representing 9.36 per cent. Of the enlarged issued share capital.

Replacement Options

On 13 January 2017, a total of 5,000,000 share options were issued to James Hamilton and Russell Hardwick, previous directors of the Company, exercisable at 4 pence per share. These share options that were due to expire in January 2022 have now been surrendered and replaced with the grant of share options over 5,050,000 ordinary shares ("New Options"). The New Options will have an exercise price of 2.5 pence per share. They will vest immediately upon listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange (Admission), for James Hamilton and Russell Hardwick. The other New Options will vest in 24 equal monthly instalments, commencing, from 1 June 2020, and will vest in full 24 months following the Vesting Commencement Date of 1 June 2020. The New Options will have a life of 10 years from vesting. The full list of the people being granted New Options are as follows:

James Hamilton 400,000 Russell Hardwick 400,000 Melissa Jospehine Sturgess 500,000 Emma Priestley 500,000 Kyler Hardy 1,500,000 Kyle Hookey 500,000 David Robinson 500,000 Rod Whyte 350,000 Campbell Smythe 400,000 Total 5,050,000

On issue of the ordinary shares, the Company's enlarged issued capital consists of 56,631,212 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p per share with voting rights. This number may be used by shareholders, following the placing, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc

Kyler Hardy

Tel: +1 250 877 1394

khardy@cronincapital.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller

Tel: +44 20 7220 9795

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Melissa Sturgess 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, non-executive director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Imperial X Plc b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of warrants c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1p 3,700,380 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 10 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Melissa Sturgess 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, non-executive director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Imperial X Plc b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5p 500,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Emma Priestly 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, non-executive director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Imperial X Plc b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5p 500,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Kyle Hookey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR, non-executive director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Imperial X Plc b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5p 500,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name David Robinson 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Imperial X Plc b) LEI 213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc



Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57 b) Nature of the transaction Grant of options c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 2.5p 500,000 d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price N/A e) Date of the transaction 1 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction NEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.