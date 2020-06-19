Anzeige
19.06.2020 | 10:46
Imperial X Plc - Exercise of Warrants and Director's Shareholding

Imperial X Plc - Exercise of Warrants and Director's Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 19

19 June 2020

Imperial X Plc
("Imperial" or the "Company")

Exercise of Warrants and Director's Shareholding

Replacement Options Granted

Exercise of Warrants

The Directors of Imperial X Plc are pleased to announce that a total of 4,774,686 ordinary shares of 0.1p each have been issued following a warrant exercise. The total funds raised of £47,746.85 will be used for general working capital purposes.

Application will be made for the 4,774,686 ordinary shares to be admitted to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and it is expected that admission will occur on or around 24 June 2020.

Melissa Sturgess, non-executive director, and her family members have exercised 3,700,380 warrants of the 4,774,686 ordinary shares to be issued pursuant to the warrant exercise. Following the issue of ordinary shares Melissa Sturgess and family members will be interested in 5,300,000 ordinary shares, representing 9.36 per cent. Of the enlarged issued share capital.

Replacement Options

On 13 January 2017, a total of 5,000,000 share options were issued to James Hamilton and Russell Hardwick, previous directors of the Company, exercisable at 4 pence per share. These share options that were due to expire in January 2022 have now been surrendered and replaced with the grant of share options over 5,050,000 ordinary shares ("New Options"). The New Options will have an exercise price of 2.5 pence per share. They will vest immediately upon listing of the Company's ordinary shares on the Standard Segment of the London Stock Exchange (Admission), for James Hamilton and Russell Hardwick. The other New Options will vest in 24 equal monthly instalments, commencing, from 1 June 2020, and will vest in full 24 months following the Vesting Commencement Date of 1 June 2020. The New Options will have a life of 10 years from vesting. The full list of the people being granted New Options are as follows:

James Hamilton400,000
Russell Hardwick400,000
Melissa Jospehine Sturgess500,000
Emma Priestley500,000
Kyler Hardy1,500,000
Kyle Hookey500,000
David Robinson500,000
Rod Whyte350,000
Campbell Smythe400,000
Total5,050,000

On issue of the ordinary shares, the Company's enlarged issued capital consists of 56,631,212 Ordinary Shares of 0.1p per share with voting rights. This number may be used by shareholders, following the placing, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Imperial X Plc
Kyler Hardy
Tel: +1 250 877 1394
khardy@cronincapital.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Tel: +44 20 7220 9795

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMelissa Sturgess
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR, non-executive director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of warrants
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
1p3,700,380
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction10 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameMelissa Sturgess
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR, non-executive director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.5p500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameEmma Priestly
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR, non-executive director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.5p500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKyle Hookey
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR, non-executive director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.5p500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameDavid Robinson
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.5p500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameKyler Hardy
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPDMR, Chief-Executive Officer
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameImperial X Plc
b)LEI213800ZLZVEPOS7YID88
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in Imperial X Plc

Identification code (ISIN) for Imperial X Plc ordinary shares: GB00B44LQR57
b)Nature of the transactionGrant of options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
2.5p1,500,000
d)Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price		N/A
e)Date of the transaction1 June 2020
f)Place of the transactionNEX Exchange Growth Market
