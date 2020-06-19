Anzeige
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: Fortuna reports results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. (NYSE: FSM) (TSX: FVI) hereby announces the voting results at the Company's annual general meeting held on June 18, 2020.

A total of 74,313,716 common shares were represented at the meeting, being 46.22% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares as at the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters brought before the meeting including the appointment of auditors, the election of management's nominees as directors, and the renewal of the Company's 2.25% Share Unit Plan and the unallocated entitlements thereunder.

Detailed results of the votes on the election of directors are as follows:

DirectorVotes For Votes Withheld
Jorge Ganoza Durant
Simon Ridgway
Mario Szotlender
David Farrell
David Laing
Alfredo Sillau
Kylie Dickson		35,045,284
27,522,663
34,382,613
34,022,458
34,987,963
34,992,973
34,972,983		(98.05%)
(77.01%)
(96.20%)
(95.19%)
(97.89%)
(97.91%)
(97.85%)
 696,068
8,218,689
1,358,739
1,718,894
753,389
748,379
768,369		(1.95%)
(22.99%)
(3.80%)
(4.81%)
(2.11%)
(2.09%)
(2.15%)

About Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Fortuna is a growth oriented, precious metals producer focused on mining opportunities in Latin America. Our primary assets are the Caylloma silver Mine in southern Peru, the San Jose silver-gold Mine in Mexico and the Lindero gold Project, currently under construction, in Argentina. The Company is selectively pursuing acquisition opportunities throughout the Americas and in select other areas. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunasilver.com (http://www.fortunasilver.com).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO and Director
Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.

Trading symbols: NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca
T (Peru): +51.1.616.6060, ext. 0

