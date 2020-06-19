Renewi plc (RWI) Renewi plc: Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting 19-Jun-2020 / 10:03 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Renewi plc Annual Report and Accounts 2020 and Notice of Annual General Meeting Following the release on 4 June 2020 of its final results for the year ended 31 March 2020, Renewi plc announces that it has published its Annual Report and Accounts 2020. Following the release of its notice of Annual General Meeting, Renewi also announces that its Annual General Meeting will be held at 11am on Thursday 16 July 2020 at its Milton Keynes offices in the UK but that, due to ongoing Covid-19 restrictions (and in line with what many other companies are doing when holding their annual general meetings), it will be held as a closed meeting attended by the Company Secretary and members of the Company Secretarial Department, the latter solely for quorum purposes. As noted in the notice of Annual General Meeting, shareholders are reminded of their right, and are strongly encouraged, to appoint the Chairman of the AGM, as their proxy to attend the meeting and vote on their behalf. Copies of the Annual Report and Notice of AGM are available to view at www.renewiplc.com/agm2020 [1] and have also been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism [2]. Hard copies of these documents have also been mailed to those shareholders who have elected to continue to receive paper communications. The Renewi 2020 Corporate Sustainability Report will also be available to view shortly at www.renewi.com [3] About Renewi Renewi is a leading waste to product company that gives new life to used materials every day. We have around 7,000 employees working at 174 operating sites across Europe. Our extensive operational network means we are always close to our customers. For Renewi, waste is a state of mind, and an opportunity. Our many years of knowledge and experience, combined with a broad range of services, allow us to offer sustainable, practical recycling solutions. We use innovation and the latest technology to turn waste into useful materials such as paper, metal, plastic, glass, wood, building materials, compost and energy. In other words, we turn today's waste into tomorrow's raw materials. The result of our work is less waste and contamination, a smarter use of scarce raw materials, and a reduction in carbon emissions. This means that we are contributing towards a cleaner, circular world in which we "waste no more". Visit our website for more information: www.renewiplc.com [4]. ISIN: GB0007995243 Category Code: ACS TIDM: RWI LEI Code: 213800CNEIDZBL17KU22 OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports Sequence No.: 70804 EQS News ID: 1074255 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=7539fa66ee5d32736108550599971a2c&application_id=1074255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=1e84eb6c3310c93f7fb161c09372521b&application_id=1074255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=c64c172c2310ee172f6fe7581821a142&application_id=1074255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=583ebea518fb4aa6b96981bec649405f&application_id=1074255&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

