

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Clover Biopharmaceuticals said first participants have been dosed in the Phase 1 first-in-human study evaluating the company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, SCB-2019. The study is being conducted at Linear Clinical Research in Perth, Australia and will enroll approximately 90 healthy adult participants and 60 healthy elderly participants.



The study will evaluate two adjuvant systems - GSK's (GSK.L, GSK) pandemic adjuvant system as well as Dynavax's (DVAX) CpG 1018 adjuvant combined with alum. An adjuvant is added to some vaccines to enhance the immune response. Clover has expanded its collaborations with GSK and Dynavax to include clinical supply of the adjuvants.



Clover Biopharma expects preliminary safety and immunogenicity results for the Phase 1 study in August 2020. The planning for a global Phase 2b/3 vaccine efficacy trial has begun, with initiation targeted by year-end 2020.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

