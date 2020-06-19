The European Commission has sent the European Green Deal on its way and a preliminary version of its anticipated hydrogen strategy has been leaked. The plan does not lack ambition, as the EU seeks to assert tech leadership in green hydrogen through coordinated efforts across the value chain.The European Union's energy system has taken center stage in much of the bloc's recent political undertakings. After a European Green Deal was crafted in the first 100 days of the new European Commission, lawmakers parried an attempt to dismantle the agreement due to the Covid-19 outbreak with a €1.8 trillion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...