Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 19.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 634 internationalen Medien
Eine Mega-Spekulation heute als “temporäres Schnäppchen”?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 189955 ISIN: CA67088Q1063 Ticker-Symbol: DFK 
Frankfurt
19.06.20
13:39 Uhr
0,073 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
19.06.2020 | 14:08
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.: 01 Communique Announces the Resignation of a Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV:ONE) today announced that Ms. Joanna Ng has resigned her position as a Director of the Company effective June 19, 2020.

Mr. William Train, the Chairman of the board of directors for 01 Communique, would like to thank Joanna for her service on the board and on behalf of all directors wishes her well with her future endeavors.

About 01 Communique

Established in 1992, 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE) has always been at the forefront of technology. In early 2018 the Company announced the transition of its business focusing on post-quantum cybersecurity with the development of its IronCAP technology. IronCAP is an advanced Goppa code-based post-quantum cryptographic technology that can be implemented on classical computer systems as we know them today while at the same time can also safeguard against attacks in the future post-quantum world of computing. The Company's legacy business provides its customers with a suite of secure remote access services and products. The Company's legacy products are protected in the U.S.A. by its patents #6,928,479 / #6,938,076 / #8,234,701; in Canada by its patents #2,309,398 / #2,524,039 and in Japan by its patent #4,875,094. For more information, visit the Company's web site at www.ironcap.ca and www.01com.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX-V") nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Andrew Cheung
Chief Executive Officer
01 Communique
(905) 795-2888 x206
Andrew.cheung@01com.com

SOURCE: 01 Communique Laboratory, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/594436/01-Communique-Announces-the-Resignation-of-a-Director

01 COMMUNIQUE LABORATORY-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.