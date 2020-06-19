Infiniti Research is the world's leading independent provider of strategic market intelligence solutions. Our market intelligence services are designed to connect your organization's goals with global opportunities. Today's competitive business environment demands in-depth, accurate, and reliable business information to ensure that companies gain a strong foothold in domestic or foreign markets. Our global industry specialist teams ensure the international consistency of our research, enabling powerful access to the real story behind market changes. Request a free brochure for more insights into our solutions portfolio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005010/en/

Confronting Key Challenges in the Global Genomic Assays Market. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The rising incidences of chronic diseases and lifestyle disorders such as cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular and neurological disorders require solutions that can eradicate the issue at a genetic or molecular level. This has fueled the rise of genomics and therefore, the genomic assays market is growing.

Request a free proposal from our industry experts for region-specific insights on the impact of COVID-19 on the global genomic assays market.

"The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to the increased adoption of next-generation sequencing (NGS) and PCR technologies among researchers. Several companies have introduced consumables and modified their genomic platforms in order to facilitate the use of NGS and PCR technologies for COVID-19 research," says an industry expert at Infiniti Research.

However, in order to effectively capture value from the growing market demand, companies in the genomic assays market must overcome some critical challenges including:

Storage and analysis of large datasets for genomics

Acquiring high-quality single-cell sequencing data

Cost of building a platform

Need for uniform standard operating procedures for platforms

Want comprehensive insights? Read the complete article

Infiniti Research has 15+ years of experience working in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. Get in touch with an industry expert to know more about how you can overcome key business challenges by leveraging our custom market intelligence.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005010/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us