Janus Henderson Investors (NYSE/ASX: JHG) today announced it has plans to reopen Class D shares of its U.S. mutual funds through the firm's Direct Business Channel.

In July 2009, Class D Shares were closed to new investors, with certain limited exceptions. Since that change more than a decade ago, there have been several shifts in the marketplace and with distribution models, which have led to the firm's decision to reopen the channel.

"We are excited to reopen our Direct Business Channel in July and enable new investors to participate in the benefits that can come with investing directly with Janus Henderson," said Enrique Chang, Global Chief Investment Officer at Janus Henderson Investors.

The firm is also announcing the launch of the Janus Henderson Direct Business Channel Referral Program, which will provide existing investors the ability to offer a referral to friends and family.

Through the Referral Program, Janus Services, a subsidiary of Janus Henderson, will fund the $100 initial investment for new investors that receive a referral from an existing investor. To receive this Referral Program benefit, the new investor must establish and maintain an automatic investment of at least $50 per month for two years.

The launch of the Janus Henderson Referral Program and the direct channel reopening are expected to go into effect on July 6, 2020.

Notes to editors

About Janus Henderson

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi asset and alternative asset class strategies.

Janus Henderson has approximately $294.4 billion in assets under management (at 31 March 2020), more than 2,000 employees and offices in 27 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Learn more about Janus Henderson Investors at janushenderson.com.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.525.3713 or download the file from janushenderson.com/reports. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.

A rollover of retirement plan assets or transfer or contribution of other assets to a Janus Henderson account is not the only option. The decision to open a retirement or other Janus Henderson account is an important one and Janus Henderson does not provide any advice or recommendations as to whether to do so. Investors should carefully consider all available options before moving retirement or other assets, which may include, but not be limited to keeping assets in a current account or former employer's plan, rolling over assets to a new employer's plan, or taking a cash distribution (taxes and possible withdrawal penalties may apply). Prior to a decision, it is important to understand the benefits and limitations of available options and consider factors such as differences in investment-related expenses, plan or account fees, available investment options, distribution options, legal and creditor protections, the availability of loan provisions, tax treatment, and other concerns specific to individual circumstances. The Janus Henderson Rollover/Transfer, Contribution Match, Investment Bonus or Referral payments should not be a determinative factor in a decision as to whether to open a retirement or investment account with Janus Henderson.

