Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2020) - Vanstar Mining (TSXV: VSR) (OTC PINK: VMNGF) (FSE: 1V8) reported on initial assay results from the 2020 exploration diamond drilling program completed by IAMGOLD Corporation at its Nelligan Gold joint venture project. The Nelligan Gold Project, located 60 kilometers southwest of Chibougamau, Quebec, is operating as a 75% - 25% earn-in option, with IAMGOLD holding an option to earn an additional 5% interest, to hold an 80% interest by completing and delivering a Feasibility Study.

The company is reporting assay results from 6 diamond drill holes totaling 3,717 metres completed as part of the 2020 drilling program, with assays pending from a further 3 drill holes totaling 1,278 metres.

As reported in a news release in October 2019, the Nelligan Gold project, on a 100% basis, hosts Inferred Mineral Resources containing 3.2 million ounces of gold grading 1.02 grams per tonne gold.

The 2020 diamond drilling program was designed to infill selected areas of the resource to upgrade the resource classification from Inferred to an Indicated category and evaluate potential resource extensions at depth and along strike.

Guy Morissette, CEO, stated: "The significance of these results and what they mean for Vanstar and the Nelligan Project can not be overstated. The objectives being met as set out in this drill program carried out by IAMGOLD are met and confirms the potential extensions at the Nelligan deposit to the west and to depth. Hole NE-20-155, located more than 500 meters west of the Nelligan current inferred resources, intersected a grade of 10.5 grams per tonne gold over a thickness of 10.5 meters while a second mineralized zone revealed 28.5 meters grading 0.78 grams per tonne gold including 12 meters grading 1.18 grams per tonne gold. With these new results in place we will have a much better understanding of the overall potential at Nelligan and the homogenous nature of this gold system gives us considerable confidence that the overall potential at Nelligan will continue to grow as the drilling continues. We remain very optimistic about the next results coming soon."

Craig MacDougall, Senior Vice President, Exploration for IAMGOLD, stated: "We continue to be pleased with these further positive results obtained from the 2020 program completed before our activities were suspended as directed by the Government of Quebec in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The drilling program continued to intersect the expected alteration and associated mineralization within the resource area, and importantly has demonstrated that the alteration system remains open along strike to the west outside of the current modeled resource for potentially another 500 metres. Additional drilling is needed to assess this potential and we look forward to the resumption of our drilling activities once conditions allow us to do so in a safe manner."

IAMGOLD completed 4,995 metres of the planned 8,000 metre drill program when drilling was temporarily suspended on March 23rd, in response to the global COVID-19 crisis.

A summer drilling campaign is currently being designed to complete the drilling program, taking into consideration summer access conditions as well as the implementation of safety protocols to prevent COVID-19 infections. Additional metallurgical tests are also planned in the coming months to provide additional information on the metallurgical recoveries from the various zones of mineralization comprising the Mineral Resources of the Nelligan gold deposit and to further refine the process flow sheet parameters.

The geological, geochemical and structural models have been updated and refined to assist the selection of representative metallurgical samples and to support further deposit studies. Regional exploration activities will also continue to define and evaluate other priority targets on the property with focused geological mapping programs supported by geochemical and geophysical surveys as merited.

