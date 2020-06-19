Anzeige
The China "618" Online Shopping Gala under the Epidemic

BEIJING, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In June, under the gloom of the epidemic, how to revive the economies has become the primary task for governments all around the world.

The China

As the main force driving the Chinese economy, on Jun. 18th, the China "618" online shopping gala of Chinese e-commerce has attracted much attention from the world. Syntun Data provides you with an exclusive data report of 2020 "618" to help you understand the Chinese e-commerce market better. The report covers more than 2,000 categories that under FMCG and durable consumer goods industries etc.

Syntun is a professional provider of big data products, services and solutions in the consumer sector. According to the data monitoring of Syntun, during the 2020 China "618" online shopping gala (from Jun. 1st to Jun. 18th), the GMV of the whole e-commerce network in China reached RMB 457.33 billion, with a year-on-year growth of 43.78 %.

For top e-commerce platform rankings and the most popular category rankings, etc., all data can be viewed here: https://photos.prnasia.com/prnk/20200619/2836061-1

CONTACT:

Syntun Marketing Team
Tel: +86-10-5287-4212
Email: info@syntun.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1193558/Syntun.jpg

