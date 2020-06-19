A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest customer success segmentation engagement

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005272/en/

Customer success segmentation enables an organization to understand the patterns that differentiates the customers. Collecting and analyzing data to understand patterns and differences is useful when a business utilizes the data. Deploying a customer success framework enables you to customize your business communication. The major benefits of customer success segmentation are customer retention and it helps a brand to establish a brand identity and perception in the mind of customers.

Improve your customer retention rates with a customer success segmentation. Request a FREE proposal to know how customer success segmentation can help.

Engagement Overview

The client deals with making sustainable packaging materials, with more than forty manufacturing units spread globally. The client was looking forward to adopting an integrated approach to customer success segmentation in the global packaging industry. The main challenges faced by this sustainable packaging firm revolved mainly around developing a customer success strategy to drive maximum results from its marketing campaigns. This sustainable packaging industry player wanted to identify the most and least profitable customer segments.

Contact us to know how customer success segmentation can help businesses to identify the most and least profitable customer segments.

"By deploying a customer success segmentation, a business can make them aware of the brand's values and USPs. Creating a unique identity and perception of a brand in the customer's mind will lead the customers to directly engage with your products and services," says a customer success segmentation expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

The customer success segmentation solution offered by Quantzig helped the client to gain a deep understanding of how their best and most valuable customers can be segmented to drive maximum value from each customer group. By deploying this customer success framework, the sustainable packaging industry player gained several benefits that enabled them to upscale their business and drive measurable outcomes.

Request a free demo to gain comprehensive insights into our customer analytics capabilities.

Quantzig's marketing mix optimization solutions helped the client to:

Devise an effective pricing strategy

Develop targeted marketing strategies

Enhanced customer relationship

Improved customer retention rates by 67.5%

Quantzig's customer success segmentation solutions can be customized to help you tackle the growing challenges in the global sustainable packaging industry. Request for more information.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005272/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us