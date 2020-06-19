Seven PV module manufacturers - including JinkoSolar, Longi and JA Solar - won supply contracts this week in a 3 GW procurement round held by China National Nuclear Corp. Flat Glass revealed plans to raise $282.6 million to expand production, while the National Energy Administration reported growth in the residential PV segment.China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC), one of China's largest state-owned energy groups, has launched a tender to procure 3 GW of solar modules. Seven manufacturers were awarded supply contracts: EGing PV, JinkoSolar, Risen Energy, JA Solar, Longi, Haitai Solar, and HN Redsolar. ...

