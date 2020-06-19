Cell Counting Market Worth $14.5 Billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Cell Counting Market by Product (Instruments (Spectrophotometer, Hemocytometer, Flow Cytometer, Hematology Analyzers), Consumables (Reagent, Microplate)), Cancer, Stem Cell Research, End User (Pharmaceutical, Hospital, Research) - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the Cell Counting Market is projected to reach USD 14.5 billion in 2025 from USD 10.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=157450728

The Market growth is largely driven by factors such as growing funding for cell-based research, rising incidence of chronic and infectious diseases, growing biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries, the development of enhanced solutions and improved image analysis, and the growing use of high-throughput flow cytometry and automated hematology analyzers. On the other hand, the high cost of cell analysis is expected to hinder market growth to a certain extent.

By application, the research application segment accounted for the largest share of the Cell Counting Market

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into research, medical, and industrial applications. In 2019, research applications accounted for the largest share of the market. Increasing government initiatives in stem cell research and the wide usage of cell counting in research are the major factors driving the growth of the research applications segment.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Cell Counting Market"

265 - Tables

40 - Figures

247 - Pages

By end user, the research institutes segment accounted for the largest share of the market

On the basis of end users, the market is segmented into research institutes, hospitals & diagnostic laboratories, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies and CROs, and other end users. In 2019, research institutes accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines, increasing pharmaceutical R&D expenditure, and commercial expansion of various pharmaceutical companies.

By product, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the market

On the basis of product, the Cell Counting Market is broadly segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment dominated the market in 2019 and is also expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. By type, the media, sera, and reagents segment accounted for the largest share of the cell counting consumables market in 2019. The large share and high growth of the consumables segment can primarily be attributed to the frequent purchase of these products as compared to instruments, which are considered a one-time investment.

Get 10% Customization on this Research Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=157450728

By region, North America accounted for the largest share of the market

The Cell Counting Market is divided into five major regions - North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market can be attributed to the increasing demand for technologically advanced instruments in research and diagnostic applications and the high prevalence of target conditions, coupled with the increasing demand for early and effective disease diagnosis and treatment.

Key Market Players

The major companies in the Cell Counting Market are Danaher Corporation (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), and Bio-Rad Laboratories (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Biotechnology Market Research Reports & Consulting

Get Special Pricing on Bundle Reports:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/RequestBundleReport.asp?id=157450728

Browse Related Reports:

Flow Cytometry Market by Technology (Cell-based, Bead-based), Product (Analyzer, Sorter, Reagents, Consumables, Software), End user (Academia, Research Labs, Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Pharma-Biotech Cos), Application - Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/flow-cytometry-market-65374584.html

Life Science Instrumentation Market by Technology [Spectroscopy, Chromatography, Flow Cytometry, NGS, PCR" Microscopy], Application (Research, Clinical), End User (Pharma-Biotech, Agri and Food Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Labs)-Global Forecasts to 2025

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/life-science-chemical-biotech-instrumentation-market-38.html

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets' flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/cell-counting-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/cell-counting.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg