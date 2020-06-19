Infiniti Research's team of industry experts and analysts are constantly monitoring the business impact of the COVID-19 crisis across sectors to help organizations prioritize response, mitigate risk, and continuously monitor the economic adversities on their business. To help companies across sectors to make headway against the adversities of the coronavirus outbreak on business operations, Infinitipresents immediate, impactful, and in-depth insights and action plans to navigate the crisis.

The COVID-19 crisis has led to dramatic shifts in customer buying behaviors and spending patterns. Besides, the uncertain nature of the pandemic has compelled customers to tighten their wallets and eliminate discretionary spending. These shifts have left many retailers scrambling to effectively serve customers through other channels. To navigate through these challenging times and drive future growth, retail brands will need to adopt new ways to maintain and build relationships with customers.

Retail brands must focus on creating exceptional customer experiences to set themselves apart from their competitors and build agile capabilities for fluid times. Our retail customer intelligence solution can help you achieve these strategic objectives. Request a FREE proposal here.

Experts at Infiniti Research have identified some key strategies for retailers to thrive in the post-pandemic world using retail customer intelligence solutions.

Extend digital channel presence and engagement

The COVID-19 pandemic has suddenly shifted more customer traffic to digital channels. Owing to this sudden shift, online sales grew by nearly 25% in two weeks in March 2020. To ensure business continuity and maintain profitability, retail brands are compelled to expand their digital presence quickly. For retailers looking to extend digital channel presence and engagement, retail customer intelligence solution can help gather user acquisition and behavior data. Besides, retail customer intelligence solutions can help business leaders to deliver a seamless omnichannel strategy that boosts customer engagement and builds lasting customer relationships.

Bring an in-store feel to the digital experience

To adapt to the needs and demands of customers, retail brands will need to revamp their current omnichannel strategy and bring an in-store feel to the digital experience. By leveraging Infiniti's retail customer intelligence solution, businesses can gain a better understanding of how customers are interacting with their brand, analyze their journey across different channels, and identify gaps in offerings.

Embrace an agile operating model

As the coronavirus pandemic is expected to last longer, retail businesses must embrace an agile operating model to continually reassess their strategies. Infiniti's retail customer intelligence services can help businesses to categorize customers with similar attributes and devise customized audience segments. This will subsequently help retailers to provide customers with personalized options that best suit their needs and preferences.

As customer buying behavior and spending patterns are rapidly owing to the COVID-19 outbreak, retail brands must focus on creating exceptional customer experience to gain a competitive edge in the long-run. Our retail customer intelligence solution can help you achieve these strategic objectives. Request more information.

