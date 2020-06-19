Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 19-Jun-2020 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company') Notifications of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') The Board of the Company was notified on 19 June 2020 of the exercise and sale, of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Plan ("DSB"), Travis Perkins Performance Share Plan (PSP) and Travis Perkins Share Matching Scheme ("SMS") over the number of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company by the PDMR as set out below: Name Status No. of Sale Date Number Average Beneficial % shares of Price Interest exercised Shares o Sold f I S C DSB PSP SMS Martin PDMR 4,0 14, 24, 18/06/2020 20,300 GBP11.62 107,931 < Meech 27 112 887 1 % On exercise, sufficient shares were sold to satisfy the tax liabilities arising on exercise and the balance of 22,726 Ordinary Shares was retained. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below. For Further information please contact: Robin Miller Company Secretary +44 (0) 01604 503774 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Martin Meech 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Group Property Director b) Initial Initial Notification notification/Am endment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB0007739609 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise and subsequent sale of options under the Travis Perkins Deferred Share Bonus Plan, Performance Share Plan and Share matching Scheme c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) DSB - GBP11.62 1,901 PSP - GBP11.62 6,659 SMS - GBP11.62 11,740 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate Price Volume Total GBP11.62 20,300 GBP235,886 e) Date of the transaction 19 June 2020 f) Place of the transaction XLON ISIN: GB0007739609 Category Code: DSH TIDM: TPK LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 70819 EQS News ID: 1074387 End of Announcement EQS News Service

