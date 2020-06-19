Anzeige
Freitag, 19.06.2020
PR Newswire
19.06.2020 | 18:10
Keystone Investment Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, June 19

Keystone Investment Trust plc

HEADLINE: PURCHASE OF ORDINARY SHARES FOR TREASURY

Keystone Investment Trust plc announces that, on 19 June 2020, it purchased for holding in treasury 297,933 ordinary shares of 10p each at a price of 258p per share.

Following this transaction, the Company has 4,204,158 ordinary shares held in treasury and 63,389,837 ordinary shares in circulation. The total number of ordinary shares in issue, including those held in treasury, is 67,593,995.

Shilla Pindoria

For and on behalf of
Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary

