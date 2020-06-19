invest.nanjing: Five industrial plans for Nanjing in the next few years

NANJING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / On June 15, 2020, Nanjing officially launched five industrial landmarks of new energy vehicles, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, software and information services, new medicine and life and health creative poster to attract investment.

The poster released this time is different from the traditional poster for investment promotion. The design closely revolves around Nanjing innovative city and various industrial characteristics, and integrates Nanjing cultural elements, with fresh and bright colors and full sense of science and technology. The release of the poster is also another important innovation action of marketing and promoting regional economic image of Nanjing after Nanjing 2020 Investment Guide Manual, Nanjing Industrial Investment Map, etc., leading the promotion of "new trend" of regional economic image of cities across the country.

In recent years, global risks and challenges have risen significantly.Nanjing has put forward the urban development vision of building a "famous innovative city and beautiful ancient capital", and continues to build the development system of "advanced manufacturing + modern service industry + future industry".Nanjing has prioritized the development of new energy vehicles, integrated circuits, artificial intelligence, software and information services, new medicine and life and health as industrial landmarks, and has issued a series of plans to boost the development of industrial landmarks.

Build the innovation highland of artificial intelligence industry

In 2019, Nanjing issued the Plan for Building An Artificial Intelligence Industry Landmark, providing key support for key science and technology projects, newly introduced major enterprise headquarters projects, and demonstration projects with popularization and application value with up to RMB 100-200 million of financial support. At present, five universities including Nanjing University, Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics, Nanjing University of Science and Technology, Nanjing University of Posts and Telecommunications, and Southeast University have set up artificial intelligence colleges, which have gathered more than 200 enterprises engaged in artificial intelligence research and development and application. Nanjing has formed certain advantages in intelligent software, intelligent sensors, intelligent chips, intelligent robots and other fields.

New medicine and life and health have become new engines of high-quality economic development

Nanjing has 8 national biomedical innovation carriers, including the National Health and Medical Big Data Center (Nanjing) and the National Genetic Engineering Mouse Resource Bank. It has 15 national engineering centers (laboratories), ranking the 4th in China. Nanjing has China Pharmaceutical University, Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine, Nanjing University of Traditional Chinese Medicine and other more than 20 colleges and universities engaged in the teaching of biomedicine, and the output of basic talents ranks the first in China. It has formed an industrial chain of material medicine production, chemical pharmacy, biological pharmacy, diagnostic reagents, medical equipment, R&D service outsourcing and so on. Nanjing will soon launch a new medicine and life health related action plan to increase policy support and innovation incentives for new medicine and life health industry.

"Nanjing is the 'Silicon Valley' of Biotechnology and pharmaceuticals in China, and the talent resources and innovation environment are the most important reasons for us to choose Jiangbei." said Hanlin, the President and CEO of Andormac.

Build Nanjing into a benchmark city in the IC industry

In 2019, The Action Plan of Nanjing City on Building an Industrial Landmark of ID was officially released and implemented. The plan established a mechanism for talent introduction, subsidized qualified enterprises' R&D funds, strongly supported major special projects, and guided the establishment of 30-50 billion yuan industrial investment fund. At present, Nanjing IC industry ecology is basically formed, covering chip design, wafer manufacturing, packaging and testing, equipment, materials and so on. There are more than 200 integrated circuit-related enterprises in Nanjing, and it is the first national "core fire" mass entrepreneurship and innovation base (platform).

"We have built new and unique buildings and a modern green factory, and realized mass production in the shortest time, which has become a milestone in the development history of TSMC. We will strive to build Nanjing into an important base for TSMC's global operations and help Nanjing become a benchmark city for the semiconductor industry on the mainland." said Liu Deyin, chairman of TSMC.

To build a global pilot city for demonstration and application of new energy vehicles

In 2018, Nanjing issued the Action Plan for Building A Landmark of The New Energy Automobile Industry, set up an industrial development fund of no less than 5 billion yuan, and guided the Science and Technology Bank to increase credit support and preferential treatment for the new energy automobile industry, and made every effort to build a global pilot city for demonstration and application of new energy automobiles. At present, there are 14 enterprise technology centers in Nanjing. In 2019, the revenue from main business will increase by over 60% year on year, basically forming a complete industrial chain of new energy vehicles. It has begun to take shape in the whole vehicle manufacturing, battery and electric accessories production, pure electric vehicle powertrain, automotive air conditioning and other core parts industry, the industry scale is the first in the province.

"We will use Nanjing as our base to build an important global manufacturing center for new-energy automotive power batteries, and take the opportunity of the new project to continue to deepen practical cooperation with Nanjing, increase investment and achieve win-win cooperation." Said Kim Jong-hyun, vice President of LG Chem, the South Korea's largest integrated chemical company and the world's leading battery maker.

To develop Nanjing into an internationally competitive software city

Nanjing is the first "software city" in China, with more than 800,000 employees in the software industry, more than 5,000 software-related enterprises and more than 110 software-related listed enterprises. In 2019, the Nanjing Software and Information Service Industry Landmark Action Plan formally launched, it put forward the plan to build a number of influential and competitive software and information service industry leading backbone enterprises, to form a number of well-known software and information service brands, and to form the nation's leading advanced manufacturing cluster - software and information service integration development.

Nanjing's GDP has been around 8% for 11 consecutive quarters, and its growth rate is the highest among the cities with GDP over one trillion yuan in the eastern coastal areas. Convenient traffic location advantage, one of the cities with the highest concentration of higher education resources, dozens of high-tech parks, business incubators and high-end R&D institutions are all over Nanjing. Depending on the favorable conditions, geographical location and human resources, Nanjing has successively introduced a package of policies aimed at headquarters enterprises, financial enterprises, talents, scientific and technological innovation and other aspects in order to attract more investment.

Nanjing will strive to achieve the goal of "the first in the province, the third in the country, and the global influence" through 3-5 years' efforts to achieve a single industrial landmark scale of 300-500 billion yuan. In the future, Nanjing will continue to pool global innovation resources, continuously release reform dividends, continue to optimize the business environment, and promote the development of high-quality industries with high-level investment.

Media Contact

Company:invest.nanjing

Person:Dan Hu

Phone:025-83581565

Email:hudan891203@163.com

SOURCE: invest.nanjing

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/594173/Five-industrial-plans-for-Nanjing-in-the-next-few-years