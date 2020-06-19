SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc.: SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) Accelerating Digital Transformation with 14 Proprietary & 3 Managed Cloud & Mobility applications For FinTech & PayTech Markets

About the technology portfolio. The portfolio offering marketed through Enterprise partners and Distributor resellers globally have access to the industries largest portfolio of Ecommerce & Mobility solutions for "Brand As Your Own" and customization which is driving growth of Business Continuity during these estranged times.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 19, 2020 / The SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC PINK:SMKG) portfolio delivers key marketplace solutions for Banks, Financial Service Institutions, Retail, Events, Transit, Digital, Workforce, Food Services, Travel/Hospitality, Medical, Education with a further Onboarding focus on EKYC, Wallets, Blockchain, Biometrics and Integrated Electronic Contactless Payments.

Emphasispay.com the company's Cloud and Mobility applications marketplace for Enterprise, Distributor & ISV Channel reseller partners is a resource centre for communications, webinars, online demo's, conferencing and networking. The company distinguishes itself as "neutral" in the payment space working with payment gateways and alternative payment schemes globally to deliver a world class solution.

Recent Highlights to the portfolio!

Genorocity Wallet two way payment system and API sandbox for Point of Sale Integrations

The Doctor-vid.com communications platform for Tele-medicine enabling video sessions between Doctor and Patient.

The managed partnership with OriginatorX.com platform for Underwriting, Issuing and Tokenizing of Assets or Equity using Blockchain.

Integrations with Visa Everywhere (Cybersource & Visa Direct)

Integrations with Alipay & Wechat Pay

Xpay.world Host EMV TMS gateway Philippines

Launch of Eschool.systems for Remote Education management

Artificial Intelligence Partnership Australia's Enablefunding.com

Artificial Intelligence Partnership with Onplan.co

RegA+ Tier1 Offering

Office and Company opening in Mumbai, India

SmartCard Marketing Systems Inc (OTC:SMKG) is an industry leader in specialized industry cloud and mobility applications to the global PayTech and FinTech markets. SMKG is an entrepreneurial boutique technology company, providing business intelligence and digital transformation strategies with a proprietary portfolio of applications and wireframes for banking, enterprises, retail e-wallets, digital ID-EKYC, digital workforce, events management, education, and ride booking industries. For more info visit www.smartcardmarketingsystems.com or visit our business applications marketplace at www.Emphasispay.com.

