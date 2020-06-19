AM Best has revised the outlook to negative from stable for the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) and affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of "a+" of Navigators International Insurance Company Ltd. (NIIC) (United Kingdom). The outlook of the FSR remains stable.

These Credit Ratings (ratings) reflect NIIC's balance sheet strength, which AM Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its marginal operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management.

The ratings also reflect, in the form of lift, the support provided to NIIC by its ultimate parent, The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (The Hartford), which includes a capital maintenance agreement from NIIC's intermediate parent, The Navigators Group, Inc.

The revision of the Long-Term ICR outlook to negative reflects uncertainty as to the future business plans of NIIC, and the impact that this has on its business profile and its strategic importance to The Hartford.

In 2016, NIIC commenced writing marine, casualty and professional liability business in the European Union (EU). The company's strategy has been under review following the U.K.'s vote to withdraw from the EU and the subsequent transfer of its EU-related business to The Hartford's Belgium-based operating entity. The volume of business written by NIIC decreased to GBP 7 million in 2019 from GBP 37 million in 2018.

NIIC's risk-adjusted capitalisation, as measured by Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), improved to the strongest level at year-end 2019, as a result of the decrease in underwriting risk following the reorganization of The Hartford group's operations in Europe. The balance sheet strength assessment also factors in NIIC's high quality investment portfolio and its comprehensive reinsurance protection.

NIIC's operating performance has been marginal since inception due to unexpectedly large claims and high start-up expenses relative to premium underwritten. AM Best expects prospective underwriting results to continue to be affected by the company's lack of scale.

This press release relates to Credit Ratings that have been published on AM Best's website. For all rating information relating to the release and pertinent disclosures, including details of the office responsible for issuing each of the individual ratings referenced in this release, please see AM Best's Recent Rating Activity web page. For additional information regarding the use and limitations of Credit Rating opinions, please view Guide to Best's Credit Ratings. For information on the proper media use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best press releases, please view Guide for Media Proper Use of Best's Credit Ratings and AM Best Rating Action Press Releases.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

Copyright 2020 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200619005416/en/

Contacts:

Luca Patron

Financial Analyst

+44 20 7397 0304

luca.patron@ambest.com

Ghislain Le Cam, CFA, FRM

Director, Analytics

+44 20 7397 0268

ghislain.lecam@ambest.com

Christopher Sharkey

Manager, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5159

christopher.sharkey@ambest.com

Jim Peavy

Director, Public Relations

+1 908 439 2200, ext. 5644

james.peavy@ambest.com