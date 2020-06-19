Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 19 juin/June 2020) - Eastern Zinc Corp. has announced a name and symbol change to Major Precious Metals Corp. (SIZE).

Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on June 22, 2020.

Disclosure documents are available at www.thecse.com

Please note that all open orders will be cancelled at the end of business on June 19, 2020. Dealers are reminded to re-enter their orders.

Eastern Zinc Corp. a annoncé un changement de nom et de symbole pour Major Precious Metals Corp. (SIZE).

Les actions commenceront à être négociées sous le nouveau nom et le nouveau symbole le 22 juin 2020.

Les documents de divulgation sont disponibles sur www.thecse.com

Veuillez noter que toutes les commandes ouvertes seront annulées à la fin des activités le 19 juin 2020. Nous rappelons aux concessionnaires de ressaisir leurs commandes.

Effective Date/ Date effective : Le 19 juin/June 2020 New Symbol/ Nouveau symbole : SIZE Old Symbol/Vieux symbole: EZNC New CUSIP/ Nouveau CUSIP : 560829103 New ISIN/ Nouveau ISIN : CA5608291038 Old/Vieux CUSIP & ISIN : 27723P103 /CA27723P1036

