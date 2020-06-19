SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung 19.06.2020 / 19:54 Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. We have been informed about the following substantial holdings notification that has been published on the website of the AFM (the Netherlands Authority for Financial Markets). * Date of transaction: 04 jun 2020 * Person obliged to notify: Sylebra Capital Limited * Issuing institution: Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. * Registration Chamber of Commerce: 63986981 * Place of residence: Venlo Distribution in numbers Type of Number of Number of Capital Voting Manner Sett- share shares voting inte- rights of le- rights rest disposal ment Unvested 440.838,00 440.838,00 Reëel Reëel Middelli- In restricted jk (.) con- stock units tan- ten Distribution in percentages Type Total Directly Directly Indirectly Indirectly holding real potential real potential Capital 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 % Interest Voting 3,02 % 0,00 % 0,00 % 3,02 % 0,00 % rights 19.06.2020 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de Sprache: Deutsch Unternehmen: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE N.V. Dirk Hartogweg 14 5928 LV Venlo Niederlande Internet: www.shop-apotheke-europe.com Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service 1074951 19.06.2020 °