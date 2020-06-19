MMC Norilsk Nickel (MNOD) NORNICKEL HAS COMPLETED THE SECOND PHASE OF THE CLEAN-UP OF DIESEL FUEL SPILL IN NORILSK 19-Jun-2020 / 20:45 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PRESS RELEASE Public Joint Stock Company «Mining and Metallurgical Company «NORILSK NICKEL» (PJSC "MMC "Norilsk Nickel", "Nornickel" or the "Company"). NORNICKEL has completed the second phase of the CLEAN-UP of Diesel Fuel Spill in Norilsk Moscow, June 19, 2020 - Nornickel, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade metal nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper, announces that the second phase of the clean-up of the diesel fuel spill following an accident at the emergency fuel storage of Heat and Power Plant #3 (HPP-3) in Norilsk industrial district on May 29, 2020, is near completion. Most of the spilt fuel has been collected. This was reported at a meeting hosted today by the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin. Nornickel is continuing the clean-up and intends to fully remediate the environmental impact. In his opening remarks of the meeting, President Vladimir Putin has said, "A truly remarkable work has been done. I know that the situation has been successfully reversed". The Minister of Emergency Control (EMERCOM), Evgeny Zinichev has noted, that the second phase of cleaning-up the accident is almost complete, with a total of 32k cubic meters of water-fuel mixture has been collected and 103 kt of contaminated soil has been removed. The mixture has been placed into 103 watertight tanks, whereas all of the contaminated soil has been placed into sealed-off hangars to prevent further risk to the environment. The Minister has added, "At the third phase, the collected fuel will be transported. Simultaneously with the third phase, the fourth phase is being designed, which will include rehabilitation of disturbed land and restoration of fish population". According to the President of Nornickel, Vladimir Potanin, the Company is actively engaged into clean-up of the accident. Vladimir Potanin has said, "We are entering a new phase, possibly, more labor-intensive and time-consuming of the utilization of the soil and water-fuel mixture. At present, we are working on transporting the fuel to a location, where it will be separated, and hoping to complete this over the next two and half or three months". The water-fuel mixture which has been collected will be utilized without harming the environment, with the exact technology is presently being determined. The Company is planning to leverage on the experience and expertise of its partners from the oil industry. The President of Nornickel has emphasized that the Company will fully cover the environment rehabilitation costs related to the accident and added that the Company has already spent RUB 5 bn. Nornickel has launched preparation of the land rehabilitation project for the area contaminated by the fuel spill at HPP-3. The Company will fully cover the cost of river shores rehabilitation as well as the soil, and will study the feed available for the aqua life in the rivers Ambarnaya and Daldykan, and will carry out initiatives aiming at its restoration. In addition, Nornickel jointly with the government's agencies has launched an ad-hoc audit of the technical conditions of all industrial buildings and facilities. According to Vladimir Potanin, the Company is planning additional investments into improvement of industrial safety of RUB 2.5 bn in 2020 and RUB 11.0 bn in 2021. ABOUT THE COMPANY MMC Norilsk Nickel is a diversified mining and metallurgical company, the world's largest producer of palladium and high-grade nickel and a major producer of platinum and copper. The company also produces cobalt, rhodium, silver, gold, iridium, ruthenium, selenium, tellurium, sulphur and other products. The production units of Norilsk Nickel Group are located at the Norilsk Industrial District, on the Kola Peninsula and Zabaykalsky Krai in Russia as well as in Finland and South Africa. MMC Norilsk Nickel shares are listed on the Moscow and on the Saint-Petersburg Stock Exchanges, ADRs are traded over the counter in the US and on the London, Berlin and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. Media Relations: Investor Relations: Phone: +7 (495) 785 58 00 Phone: +7 (495) 786 83 20 Email: pr@nornik.ru Email: ir@nornik.ru ISIN: US55315J1025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: MNOD Sequence No.: 71033 EQS News ID: 1074949 End of Announcement EQS News Service

