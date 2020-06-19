Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - le 19 juin/June 2020) The common shares of Flow Metals Corp., have been approved for listing on the CSE.

Listing and disclosure documents will be available at www.thecse.com on the trading date.

Flow Metals is a Canadian gold exploration company based in Vancouver. The Company seeks exciting data rich gold projects with low capital requirements. The Company holds a 100% interest in three Canadian gold projects.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Flow Metals Corp. ont été approuvées pour l'inscription au CSE.

Les documents d'inscription et de divulgation seront disponibles sur www.thecse.com à la date de négociation.

Flow Metals est une société canadienne d'exploration aurifère basée à Vancouver. La société recherche des projets aurifères passionnants riches en données avec de faibles besoins en capital. La Société détient une participation de 100% dans trois projets aurifères canadiens.

Issuer/Émetteur: Flow Metals Corp. Security Type/Titre: Common Shares/Actions ordinaires Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): FWM Number of securities issued and outstanding/ Titres émis et en circulation: 20 266 315 Number of Securities reserved for issuance/ Titres réservés pour émission: 7 700 000 CSE Sector/Catégorie: Mining/Minier CUSIP: 34346Q 10 4 ISIN: CA 34346Q 10 4 6 Boardlot/Quotité: 500 Trading Currency/Monnaie de négociation: CDN$/$CDN Trading Date/Date de negociation: le 22 juin/June 2020 Other Exchanges/Autres marches: N/A Fiscal Year end /Clôture de l'exercice financier: le 31 juillet/July Transfer Agent/Agent des transferts: National Securities Administrators Ltd.

The Exchange is accepting Market Maker applications for FWM. Please email: Trading@theCSE.com

If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com

Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com