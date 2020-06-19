Cycle Pharmaceutical Ltd (Cycle) is a pioneering pharmaceutical company, reimagining how drugs can benefit patients, to make their lives easier and improve their quality of life at every stage.
Cycle has three core areas of pharmaceutical development: improving orphan drugs (optimising an existing drug); repurposing drugs (creating a new indication for an already existing drug) and generics (reinstating generic drugs, previously available in the market). These three areas of focus are underpinned by formulation technology creating new drug delivery technologies to improve the efficacy and effectiveness of drugs, allowing Cycle to give patients greater freedom and choice.
With headquarters in Cambridge, U.K., and offices in Boston (MA) U.S, Cycle has developed unique partnerships with renowned universities and commercial companies around the world. Cycle is not limited to any one disease area. We are actively working in a broad range of disease areas, from cardiovascular and inflammatory conditions, to rare diseases such as cystic fibrosis and tyrosinemia type 1 (HT-1).
Company:
Cycle Pharmaceuticals Limited
Headquarters Address:
The Bailey Grundy Barrett Building
Little St Mary's Lane
Cambridge CB2 1RR
United Kingdom
Main Telephone:
44 (0) 1223 803636
Website:
https://www.cyclepharma.com
Type of Organization:
Private
Industry:
Pharmaceutical
Key Executives:
CEO: Antonio Benedetti
Chairman: James Harrison
Business Development: Steve Fuller
Global Marketing
Contact:
Paula Bekinschtein
Email:
info@cyclepharma.com
General Counsel
Contact:
Sarah Gowing
Phone:
+44 (0) 1223 354118
Email:
info@cyclepharma.com
