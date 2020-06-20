Anzeige
Samstag, 20.06.2020
PR Newswire
20.06.2020 | 01:40
Statement From the Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group

NEW YORK, June 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group and the Exchange Bondholder Group are united in our disappointment with Argentina's decision to terminate dialogue with its creditors at what is plainly a critical juncture. Instead, Argentina has created obstacles to a negotiated outcome and has attempted to provoke division-ending what had been a productive negotiation process.

It is apparent when examining the various proposals submitted during the past weeks that all stakeholders made substantial progress towards a consensual restructuring. If we achieve this goal, it would be a success for all involved: avoiding the devastating legal and economic costs of a prolonged default.

Argentina's decision two days ago to walk away from the negotiating table is even more unfortunate given how close we are to a resolution, for which we remain ready to engage constructively.

The Ad Hoc Argentine Bondholder Group is advised by White & Case LLP.

For media enquiries:
Greenbrook
Email: ArgentinaBondholderGroup@greenbrookpr.com
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7952-2000

© 2020 PR Newswire
